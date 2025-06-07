Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Malaysia
  5. Margo Apartment / DualSpace Studio

Margo Apartment / DualSpace Studio

Save

Margo Apartment / DualSpace Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairMargo Apartment / DualSpace Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, CountertopMargo Apartment / DualSpace Studio - Interior Photography, WoodMargo Apartment / DualSpace Studio - Interior Photography, WoodMargo Apartment / DualSpace Studio - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartment Interiors
Malaysia
  • Architects: DualSpace Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:TWJ Photography
  • Lead Architects: YongWei Lew, Eliz Wong
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Margo Apartment / DualSpace Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© TWJ Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked quietly into the dense weave of the city, this modest condominium has been reimagined as a sanctuary for a unique family: twin sisters raising their young daughter, Margo. More than a renovation, this project is an act of care—creating a home that adapts, comforts, and evolves with the rhythms of shared life.

Save this picture!
Margo Apartment / DualSpace Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop
© TWJ Photography

The original layout presented a familiar set of urban challenges: narrow, compartmentalized rooms and limited natural light, particularly in the kitchen. The solution was rooted in subtraction. By removing the dividing walls between the kitchen, dining, and living areas, the design opened up a continuous, light-filled communal space—one that invites moments of togetherness without enforcing them.

Save this picture!
Margo Apartment / DualSpace Studio - Interior Photography, Wood
© TWJ Photography

A structural column at the center, once seen as a constraint, became an opportunity. It now grounds the kitchen and dining area, wrapped in a soft lighting feature that casts a gentle, ambient glow—transforming a technical necessity into a poetic focal point. Beyond it, the dining zone is enveloped in a gentle, dusty blue—a deliberate chromatic shift that provides both visual calm and emotional clarity within the warmer palette of timber and earthy neutrals.

Save this picture!
Margo Apartment / DualSpace Studio - Interior Photography, Wood
© TWJ Photography

Spatially, the home is configured to support interaction without sacrificing personal space. The open-plan core encourages everyday rituals—cooking, playing, unwinding—to unfold naturally. The rest of the layout remains compact but intentional, ensuring every corner serves a purpose without clutter.

Save this picture!
Margo Apartment / DualSpace Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Closet, Door, Bedroom
© TWJ Photography
Save this picture!
Margo Apartment / DualSpace Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Bed
© TWJ Photography

Materiality played a central role in defining the tone of the home. Raw plywood edges are left exposed, celebrating their layered honesty and providing a quiet metaphor for the family itself—resilient, imperfect, and grounded. There are no glossy finishes or unnecessary ornamentation. Instead, the design favors tactility, warmth, and quiet expression. Each element was chosen not to impress, but to endure.

Save this picture!
Margo Apartment / DualSpace Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Door
© TWJ Photography

This project resists the temptation of spectacle. It doesn't strive for visual dominance; it whispers. And in doing so, it redefines luxury as the ability to feel at peace in one's own home. Here, good design means creating space for care to take root—for love, routine, and memory to live well together.

Save this picture!
Margo Apartment / DualSpace Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Lighting
© TWJ Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Damansara, Selangor, Malaysia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DualSpace Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsMalaysia
Cite: "Margo Apartment / DualSpace Studio" 07 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030497/margo-dualspace-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags