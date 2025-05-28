Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Hugo’s House / Ian Moore Architects

Hugo’s House / Ian Moore Architects

Save

Hugo’s House / Ian Moore Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairHugo’s House / Ian Moore Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairHugo’s House / Ian Moore Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Sink, GlassHugo’s House / Ian Moore Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BedHugo’s House / Ian Moore Architects - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Extension
Glebe, Australia
  • Architects: Ian Moore Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  115
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Clinton Weaver
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cult
  • Category: Houses, Extension
  • Principal Architect: Ian Moore
  • Team Member: Jessica Van-Young
  • Site Area: 134 m2
  • Cost Per M2: $7,272.00
  • Builder: MIH Built
  • Structural Engineer: Cantilever Consulting Engineers
  • Landscape Architect: Outdoor Establishments
  • Building Certifier: Residential Certifying
  • Stylist: Tess Strelein
  • Furniture: CULT Design
  • City: Glebe
  • Country: Australia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hugo’s House / Ian Moore Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Clinton Weaver

Text description provided by the architects. This project involved alterations and additions to one of a row of 6 identical Victorian terrace houses, which have a cross stair between the two original bedrooms on the upper level. The cross stair typology makes opening up the front two rooms on the lower level to form a large living and dining space more difficult, so it was decided instead to create more living space in a new rear extension. The former rear extension, containing the kitchen and laundry had a poor connection to the rear courtyard and was demolished to make way for a new extension, which also included a new bedroom on the upper level.

Save this picture!
Hugo’s House / Ian Moore Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Clinton Weaver
Save this picture!
Hugo’s House / Ian Moore Architects - Image 21 of 24
Elevations
Save this picture!
Hugo’s House / Ian Moore Architects - Image 20 of 24
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
Hugo’s House / Ian Moore Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Clinton Weaver
Save this picture!
Hugo’s House / Ian Moore Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Glass
© Clinton Weaver

Located in a Heritage Conservation Area, the local Council wanted the new work to be clearly differentiated from the original house. The new work is expressed as a two storey lightweight, steel framed and clad structure, with steel framed windows, contrasting with the rendered brickwork of the original house. The new steel framed windows and doors open the house to both the rear and side courtyards, with the side courtyard landscaped along its full length with grey aluminium planters, due to the presence of a large concrete footing for the boundary wall preventing any excavation.

Save this picture!
Hugo’s House / Ian Moore Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Clinton Weaver
Save this picture!
Hugo’s House / Ian Moore Architects - Image 22 of 24
Section
Save this picture!
Hugo’s House / Ian Moore Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Glass, Shower, Bathtub
© Clinton Weaver

On the upper level the former rear bedroom has been converted to two bathrooms, one an ensuite to the main bedroom, which has a skylight over the shower to flood the windowless space with light. Cork flooring is used in the new extension of the lower level, to visually relate to the colour of the timber floor of the original house. Kitchen joinery is a pale grey to match the steel framed doors and has a mirrored splash back to reflect the planting in the side courtyard. Terrazzo tiles and Japanese finger tiles have been used for bathrooms, with the terrazzo tiles also used in the rear courtyard.

Save this picture!
Hugo’s House / Ian Moore Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Clinton Weaver

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ian Moore Architects
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionAustralia

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionAustralia
Cite: "Hugo’s House / Ian Moore Architects" 28 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030493/hugos-house-ian-moore-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags