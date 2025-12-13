Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Workshop
  4. Spain
  5. Baby Pluto / Adrià Garrido Verdú

Baby Pluto / Adrià Garrido Verdú

Save

Baby Pluto / Adrià Garrido Verdú - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamBaby Pluto / Adrià Garrido Verdú - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamBaby Pluto / Adrià Garrido Verdú - Image 4 of 24Baby Pluto / Adrià Garrido Verdú - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, BeamBaby Pluto / Adrià Garrido Verdú - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Workshop
Valencia, Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Baby Pluto / Adrià Garrido Verdú - Interior Photography, Wood
© Milena Villalba

Text description provided by the architects. Situated between the City of Arts in Valencia and the piles of containers in the port of Pinedo, the area of La Punta is barely surviving the macro-projects that surround it. Several dozen creators have been defending local culture for some time now in Pluto, a safe and collaborative working environment in La Punta, just a 10-minute bike ride from the city centre. Baby Pluto is the extension of these workshops in the adjoining warehouse to establish itself as a creative island in the middle of the Valencian countryside.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Adrià Garrido Verdú
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWorkshopSpain

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWorkshopSpain
Cite: "Baby Pluto / Adrià Garrido Verdú" [Baby Pluto / Adrià Garrido Verdú] 13 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030480/baby-pluto-adria-garrido-verdu> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags