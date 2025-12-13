Baby Pluto / Adrià Garrido Verdú

+ 19

Category: Workshop

City: Valencia

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Situated between the City of Arts in Valencia and the piles of containers in the port of Pinedo, the area of La Punta is barely surviving the macro-projects that surround it. Several dozen creators have been defending local culture for some time now in Pluto, a safe and collaborative working environment in La Punta, just a 10-minute bike ride from the city centre. Baby Pluto is the extension of these workshops in the adjoining warehouse to establish itself as a creative island in the middle of the Valencian countryside.