World
Vineyard House / NŌ Architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Winery, Houses
Fontanars dels Alforins, Spain
  • Category: Winery, Houses
  • Design Team: Pedro Terrades, Sergio Pérez, Rafael Martínez
  • Interior Design: Pedro Terrades
  • Consultant: Pedro Terrades
  • Marketing: Roché Rabie
  • Technical Architect: Rafael Ferriols
  • Project Manager: Rafael Ferriols
  • City: Fontanars dels Alforins
  • Country: Spain
Vineyard House / NŌ Architects - Image 2 of 25
© Adrian Mora Moroto
© Adrian Mora Moroto

Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by serene vines that ripple in the breeze, the Vineyard House breathes an ancestral calm. In this secluded corner of the world, where time seems to dissolve into the furrows of fertile earth, nature and dwelling converge in a harmonious embrace, weaving warmth into every shadow, into every sunbeam filtering through its walls. It is a refuge that does not impose its presence but rather whispers it, conversing with the landscape like an echo of the land that gave it birth. Stone, wood, and lime intertwine in its architecture, telling silent stories that resonate with every step, every texture, every corner where light rests with delicate intent. A near-ceremonial journey invites those who enter to feel the space, to listen with awakened senses, to root themselves in its essence like the vine that sinks deep into the soil.

Vineyard House / NŌ Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Adrian Mora Moroto
© Adrian Mora Moroto
Vineyard House / NŌ Architects - Interior Photography
© Adrian Mora Moroto
© Adrian Mora Moroto
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Vineyard House / NŌ Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Adrian Mora Moroto
© Adrian Mora Moroto

Beneath the surface, in the very heart of the vineyard, a pre-existing cave holds the echoes of another time. There, in its serene penumbra, the whisper of the past seeps through centennial barrels, steeped in fermented dreams and sun-kissed harvest memories. It is a sacred space where time slows down, where history is not told but breathed, saturating the air with the deep scent of wood and wine.

Vineyard House / NŌ Architects - Image 4 of 25
© Adrian Mora Moroto
© Adrian Mora Moroto
Section
Section
Vineyard House / NŌ Architects - Image 5 of 25
© Adrian Mora Moroto
© Adrian Mora Moroto

The Vineyard House is conceived as a chest, a sanctuary that safeguards the spirit of the place. Its spaces, shaped by light and shadow, open and close to the landscape through large movable panels that, like ethereal veils, reveal and conceal the silent poetry of their surroundings. From within, the outside gently enters, bringing with it the whisper of wind through the leaves and the sweet scent of damp earth. There are no hard boundaries here, only fluid transitions between home and horizon, between shelter and vastness. Because here, to inhabit is more than to occupy a space: it is to merge with it, to become part of its eternal heartbeat.

Vineyard House / NŌ Architects - Image 19 of 25
© Adrian Mora Moroto
© Adrian Mora Moroto

About this office
NŌ Architects
Office

Cite: "Vineyard House / NŌ Architects" 31 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030478/vineyard-house-no-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags