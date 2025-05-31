Vineyard House / NŌ Architects

+ 20

Category: Winery, Houses

Design Team: Pedro Terrades, Sergio Pérez, Rafael Martínez

Interior Design: Pedro Terrades

Consultant: Pedro Terrades

Marketing: Roché Rabie

Technical Architect: Rafael Ferriols

Project Manager: Rafael Ferriols

City: Fontanars dels Alforins

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by serene vines that ripple in the breeze, the Vineyard House breathes an ancestral calm. In this secluded corner of the world, where time seems to dissolve into the furrows of fertile earth, nature and dwelling converge in a harmonious embrace, weaving warmth into every shadow, into every sunbeam filtering through its walls. It is a refuge that does not impose its presence but rather whispers it, conversing with the landscape like an echo of the land that gave it birth. Stone, wood, and lime intertwine in its architecture, telling silent stories that resonate with every step, every texture, every corner where light rests with delicate intent. A near-ceremonial journey invites those who enter to feel the space, to listen with awakened senses, to root themselves in its essence like the vine that sinks deep into the soil.

Beneath the surface, in the very heart of the vineyard, a pre-existing cave holds the echoes of another time. There, in its serene penumbra, the whisper of the past seeps through centennial barrels, steeped in fermented dreams and sun-kissed harvest memories. It is a sacred space where time slows down, where history is not told but breathed, saturating the air with the deep scent of wood and wine.

The Vineyard House is conceived as a chest, a sanctuary that safeguards the spirit of the place. Its spaces, shaped by light and shadow, open and close to the landscape through large movable panels that, like ethereal veils, reveal and conceal the silent poetry of their surroundings. From within, the outside gently enters, bringing with it the whisper of wind through the leaves and the sweet scent of damp earth. There are no hard boundaries here, only fluid transitions between home and horizon, between shelter and vastness. Because here, to inhabit is more than to occupy a space: it is to merge with it, to become part of its eternal heartbeat.