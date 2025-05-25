Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Villa Il Bel Canto / CLAB Architettura

Villa Il Bel Canto / CLAB Architettura

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Refurbishment
Cavaion Veronese, Italy
  • Architects: CLAB Architettura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andrea Ceriani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gessi, Louis Poulsen, Artemide, Azzurra ceramica, FLOS, Fritz Hanesen, Legrand / Bticino, NIC design, RABATTO, Tip Top Fenster
  • Lead Architects: Matteo Fiorini, Giulia Salandini, Andrea Castellani
Villa Il Bel Canto / CLAB Architettura - Exterior Photography
© Andrea Ceriani

"Il Bel Canto" is a rural estate comprising multiple buildings, with its main nucleus established in the landscape of Cavaion Veronese since the mid-18th century. In addition to the main house, the property features a small wine production from the surrounding vineyards, as well as olive groves and a small woodland that define the landscape.

Villa Il Bel Canto / CLAB Architettura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Shelving, Glass, Countertop
© Andrea Ceriani
Villa Il Bel Canto / CLAB Architettura - Image 30 of 33
Plans
Villa Il Bel Canto / CLAB Architettura - Interior Photography
© Andrea Ceriani
Villa Il Bel Canto / CLAB Architettura - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood
© Andrea Ceriani

The architectural intervention focused on the renovation of the interior spaces of the main family home, drawing inspiration from the existing elements such as arches, porches, and courtyard spaces, while establishing a dialogue with some of the house's original materials. Two newly designed elements, positioned on the ground floor and the top floor, reshape the interiors, creating new perspectives and connections between spaces. In addition to enhancing the family's collection of prints, paintings, artworks, and design pieces, these elements integrate functional features, transforming into a bookshelf, bar area, pantry, and wardrobe.

Villa Il Bel Canto / CLAB Architettura - Interior Photography, Wood
© Andrea Ceriani
Villa Il Bel Canto / CLAB Architettura - Image 31 of 33
Axonometry - Concept
Villa Il Bel Canto / CLAB Architettura - Image 4 of 33
© Andrea Ceriani

The selected materials and colors, including oak wood and a deep red hue, harmonize with the existing flooring and the surrounding landscape. A light resin flooring defines and connects the renovated areas, while copper cladding characterizes the central kitchen island, around which the functional space is organized. The existing marble fireplaces further enhance the convivial character of the house, which opens to the outdoors, embracing the natural seasonal rhythm typical of a countryside home.

Villa Il Bel Canto / CLAB Architettura - Image 14 of 33
© Andrea Ceriani

Project gallery

About this office
CLAB Architettura
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentItaly

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Villa Il Bel Canto / CLAB Architettura" 25 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030450/villa-il-bel-canto-clab-architettura> ISSN 0719-8884

