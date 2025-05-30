Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Brazil
  5. Mich Mich Bakery / entre escalas

Mich Mich Bakery / entre escalas

Save

Mich Mich Bakery / entre escalas - Exterior Photography, BrickMich Mich Bakery / entre escalas - Interior Photography, KitchenMich Mich Bakery / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ShelvingMich Mich Bakery / entre escalas - Interior Photography, WoodMich Mich Bakery / entre escalas - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Store
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: entre escalas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  117
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Deca, Pedras Coimbra, REKA, São Rafael, Toldos Granja Viana
  • Lead Architect: Marina Panzoldo Canhadas
  • Category: Store
  • Collaborator: Rodrigo Carvalho, Delfina Facio
  • Structural Engineering: Guilherme Custódio
  • Metalwork: Humberto Serralheria
  • Hydraulics And Electrics: Neway Engenharia
  • Visual Identity: Estúdio Bora.lá
  • Metric: Planta Expressa Levantamentos Arquitetônicos
  • Construction: Edson Ferreira - Construções e reformas
  • Carpentry: Marcenaria Barbosa
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mich Mich Bakery / entre escalas - Exterior Photography, Facade, Door, Concrete
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. The small semi-detached house in the Pompeia neighborhood of São Paulo has been transformed into a small bread factory, with seating areas for the public and production areas for the products.

Save this picture!
Mich Mich Bakery / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Pedro Kok

The architectural project for the Mich Mich Bakery was based on the premise of visually connecting the public with production. New openings were created to establish these visual relationships, as well as providing continuity from the sidewalk to the internal courtyard. 

Save this picture!
Mich Mich Bakery / entre escalas - Interior Photography
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Mich Mich Bakery / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Shelving
© Pedro Kok

The first floor has service areas on the front terrace, in the central hall and in the courtyard at the back. In addition to the kitchen with all the equipment needed to run an industrial kitchen, there is also a freight elevator that makes the vertical connection between the kitchen and the upper floor.

Save this picture!
Mich Mich Bakery / entre escalas - Interior Photography
© Pedro Kok

The upper floor, which is restricted to the public, houses another production area that includes a refrigerated room for producing specific low-temperature pasta, a cold room, a storage room and a staff bathroom. 

Save this picture!
Mich Mich Bakery / entre escalas - Image 21 of 21
Diagram

Some pre-existing architectural elements have been retained, such as the archway, wooden doors, staircase and wooden handrail. The walls have been stripped bare, revealing not only the original construction technique (structural brickwork), but also the passage of time. 

Save this picture!
Mich Mich Bakery / entre escalas - Interior Photography
© Pedro Kok

The service counter and wooden showcase were designed to receive and display the breads produced daily to the public. 

Save this picture!
Mich Mich Bakery / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Pedro Kok

As part of the kitchen invades the central hall, a new metallic closure with glass in earthy tones was proposed, reinforcing the visual relationship between the public and the production. 

Save this picture!
Mich Mich Bakery / entre escalas - Image 6 of 21
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Mich Mich Bakery / entre escalas - Image 17 of 21
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Mich Mich Bakery / entre escalas - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Pedro Kok

New materials were proposed, such as Portuguese mosaic flooring in the outdoor areas, giving continuity from the sidewalk to the area in front of the bakery, in a kind of extended public area, with a new fixed concrete bench. 

Save this picture!
Mich Mich Bakery / entre escalas - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Pedro Kok

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:São Paulo, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
entre escalas
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreBrazil

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreBrazil
Cite: "Mich Mich Bakery / entre escalas" [Padaria Mich Mich / entre escalas] 30 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030436/mich-mich-bakery-entre-escalas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk TidiesCheck the latest Desk TidiesCheck the latest Desk Tidies

Check the latest Desk Tidies

Top #Tags