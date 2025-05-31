Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
MSLAN corner / Devolution

MSLAN corner / Devolution - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Coffee Shop
Chengdu, China
  Category: Coffee Shop
  Design Team: Huang Longtao, Lin Chenghui
  Clients: Taymeet
  City: Chengdu
  Country: China
© Xinxin Guo

Text description provided by the architects. We designed a teahouse with a courtyard along the sloping lakeside terrain at CPI Luhu. The platform in the courtyard draws inspiration from the small courtyards found in Minnan villages. In the design process, we aimed to keep both the building structure and the courtyard as open and transparent as possible.

© Xinxin Guo
© Xinxin Guo

The building materials are mostly selected from old timber and old stone slabs in Fujian, retaining the natural texture and temperature in the hope of creating a simple and comfortable spatial atmosphere.

Diagram
MSLAN corner / Devolution - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Xinxin Guo

To bring tea closer to everyday life, we also recycled tea stems and leaves to create tea residue boards, which are used in tabletops, seating, and other details. This allows the memory of tea aroma to become a tangible part of daily life.

MSLAN corner / Devolution - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Xinxin Guo
MSLAN corner / Devolution - Interior Photography, Concrete, Column
© Xinxin Guo
MSLAN corner / Devolution - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Xinxin Guo

There is no complicated tea ceremony here, it is more like a place where you can rest your feet at any time and have a cup of tea at your own pace. Embracing the concept of "sharing tea and wandering", it offers a relaxing and easy-going resting experience.

© Xinxin Guo
MSLAN corner / Devolution - Interior Photography, Wood
© Xinxin Guo

The spatial layout emphasizes openness and flow, with large floor-to-ceiling windows that naturally extend the tea garden and lake view into the interior.

MSLAN corner / Devolution - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving
© Xinxin Guo
MSLAN corner / Devolution - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete, Column
© Xinxin Guo

Every corner offers a unique perspective and atmosphere, allowing guests to experience a distinct 'tea time by the lake' every time they are seated.

MSLAN corner / Devolution - Interior Photography, Wood, Column
© Xinxin Guo
MSLAN corner / Devolution - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Chair
© Xinxin Guo
MSLAN corner / Devolution - Image 22 of 26
© Xinxin Guo

崎寻·分茶寻游 / 退化建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

