Parilly 116 Housing Units / Tectoniques + BBC & associés

+ 16

Category: Public Space, Residential

Associate Structural Engineer: Charley Damont

Associate Architects: Lucas Jollivet, Clément Lebourgeois, Robert Weitz

Associate Economist: Mayeul Mounaud

Administrative Assistant: Mélanie Janaud

Digital Graphic Design Apprentice: Faustine Muzyczka

Office Manager: Isabelle Muzyczka

Administrative And Financial Director: Cécile Zurano

Architect Team: Solenn Augé, Loris Bied, Thomas Blot, Willy Caraman, Violaine Charlot, Léo-Paul Chorel, Rémi Davallet Pin, Thomas Delaire, Pablo Giovanni, Étienne Girard, Justine Goussard, Vanille Josephine, Alexandre Jozan, Manon Jusselin, Marie Le Pechon, Lucas Lebel, Anne Levallois, Lisa Louison, Claire Mallet, Elise Marcel, Tiziana Minchella, Lucie Petit, Amélie Pontet, Florent Quintard, Lucie Rossignol, Raphaëlle Ruiz, Nicolas Serreli, Michelle Trarbach, Laure Villedieu

Structural Engineers: Elsa Alaux, Aymeric Broyet, Romain Guinard, Simon Hanisch, Étienne Louis, Paul- Émile Rinaudo, Marianne Schroeder, Niels Tourres (apprentice), Nibras Zara

Economical Engineers: Pablo Cancade, Marie-Orianna Claerr, Pierre Da Cruz, Patrice Feuga

Fluids Engineers: Olivier Balmain, Gauthier Capet, Julien Herbo, Clément Risse, Philippe Talet

Environmental Building Quality: Pierrick Durand-Glouchkoff, Clémence Magnière, Hélène Thieblemont

Building Contractors: Benjamin Burq, Rémi Morin

Fluid Engineering: Prelem

Economics Engineering: Iliade Ingé

Surveyor: Cabinet Laurent

City: Lyon

Country: France

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is part of the Grand Parilly development project in south-east Lyon: a 20-hectare site at the entrance to the city at the crossroads of major roads, identified as a strategic development sector by the Metropole de Lyon. The urban project organizes comb-shaped blocks around a new landscaped axis, "the green furrow", with thick templates and relatively high density. Tectonique's proposal assumes this density while striving to reduce the impact of the scale of the plots and take advantage of their thickness. While the layout and massing of the buildings comply with town-planning regulations, they have also been guided by a bioclimatic strategy and a concern for integration with the Faubourien urban fabric that remains to the south. The volumetric fragmentation generates a varied floor plan, refining the buildings and creating 92% of through or dual-oriented apartments served by naturally lit corridors.

The interface between public and private space is carefully designed. Exterior spaces feature large areas of open ground and planted areas. They form pockets of greenery, enhanced by furniture that invites visitors to take advantage of the space. Greenery plays an important role in cooling and guiding people through the building, while at the same time distancing the premises located on the raised ground floor. A number of uses and spaces are associated with this sequence: communal terraces, composting areas, bicycle and stroller garages, and mailboxes. The entrance halls are vast, double-height volumes that form a filter between the public space of the street and the collective space of the project. They are designed as generous, open spaces. Fitted with colorful containers, their modular, transformable design makes them suitable for a wide range of uses, including those we haven't yet imagined (DIY workshop, food distribution point, small shops, refreshment bar, etc.).

The common walkways are arranged lengthwise in the center of each plot, dividing them into two. They are glazed at each end, providing natural light and views for easy orientation. The homes are based on principles that promote comfort, health, and quality of life: abundant, controlled natural light, through-ventilation, simple, easy-to-furnish volumes, and a clear day/night divide. The living room and kitchen are positioned in the corners to benefit from a double orientation, and feature large balconies that extend the space outwards.

The project seeks to achieve a certain degree of constructive efficiency through a largely prefabricated hybrid system: primary concrete framework, FOB (wood-frame facade), and balconies mounted on a metal exoskeleton. The aim is to reduce the carbon footprint of construction by using bio-sourced materials in the envelope, while keeping to a limited budget. The living space is strictly contained within simple parallelepiped blocks, with no protrusions, no gaps, and no structural penetrations. Concrete is used only for floors and partition walls, for its mechanical, fire-resistance, and acoustic qualities.

Insulation is continuous and applied from the outside using a wood-frame mantle wall system. The façades only serve to "enclose" the building. The prefabricated wood-frame longitudinal facades (north and south) are clad in vertical pre-grained cladding strips, and incorporate workshop-installed aluminum millwork (including transom cladding forming roller shutter boxes and spandrels). The levels are intersected by continuous metal fascias meeting fire safety requirements. Balcony floors are made of prefabricated concrete. They rest on a galvanized steel structure that extends over the rough-cast concrete east and west gables. Balustrades are made up of flat metal frames and galvanized steel mesh infill. Balconies are fitted with full-height, tubular metal privacy screens that filter light and provide protection from the elements. The facades of the common areas are made of corrugated honeycomb polycarbonate sheets set on a galvanized steel structure. Each element is expressed honestly for what it is, in a sober, homogeneous palette.