Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. Kasteel Home / hé! architectuur

Kasteel Home / hé! architectuur

Save

Kasteel Home / hé! architectuur - Exterior Photography, Concrete, BalconyKasteel Home / hé! architectuur - Interior Photography, WoodKasteel Home / hé! architectuur - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Lighting, Chair, SinkKasteel Home / hé! architectuur - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairKasteel Home / hé! architectuur - More Images+ 43

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Ganshoren, Belgium
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: hé! architectuur
  • General Contractor : Labairtec
  • Wood Frame: Sidati
  • City: Ganshoren
  • Country: Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kasteel Home / hé! architectuur - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony
© Tim Van De Velde
Save this picture!
Kasteel Home / hé! architectuur - Image 39 of 48
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Kasteel Home / hé! architectuur - Interior Photography, Wood
© Tim Van De Velde

Text description provided by the architects. Hé! designs a flexible home that can adapt and grow over time with its occupants: Frederik, Els, and their two daughters. They decided to remove the rear annex, which was not part of the original house. In its place, they add a compact, tall, and open extension that brings generous natural light into the home and connects the interior with the garden.

Save this picture!
Kasteel Home / hé! architectuur - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Lighting, Chair, Sink
© Tim Van De Velde

The new structure is a timber frame with demountable bolted joints. It also appears on the rear façade, supporting the wisteria that used to grow against the old annex. Preserving this plant was important to hé!, and it now helps define an intimate outdoor room.

Save this picture!
Kasteel Home / hé! architectuur - Interior Photography, Wood, Kitchen, Lighting, Countertop, Glass
© Tim Van De Velde
Save this picture!
Kasteel Home / hé! architectuur - Image 41 of 48
2nd Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Kasteel Home / hé! architectuur - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Tim Van De Velde
Save this picture!
Kasteel Home / hé! architectuur - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Tim Van De Velde

The new structure follows the rhythm of the existing staircase. As a result, the first floor of the extension becomes a split level between the ground-floor kitchen and the living room above. A double-height void with a large glass wall and an open stairwell links the three levels together. Between the front façade and a new interior glass wall, a practical space emerges for bikes, strollers, coats, and shoes.

Save this picture!
Kasteel Home / hé! architectuur - Interior Photography, Wood
© Tim Van De Velde

A subtle elevation of the front façade nods to the new annex and creates space for two children's bedrooms with a view of the Atomium. Meanwhile, Frederick and Els' two daughters have claimed the best spots in the home.

Save this picture!
Kasteel Home / hé! architectuur - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Tim Van De Velde

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
hé! architectuur
Office

Materials

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium

Materials and Tags

WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium
Cite: "Kasteel Home / hé! architectuur" 29 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030428/kasteel-home-he-architectuur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags