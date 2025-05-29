Kasteel Home / hé! architectuur

+ 43

Category: Houses

Design Team: hé! architectuur

General Contractor : Labairtec

Wood Frame: Sidati

City: Ganshoren

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. Hé! designs a flexible home that can adapt and grow over time with its occupants: Frederik, Els, and their two daughters. They decided to remove the rear annex, which was not part of the original house. In its place, they add a compact, tall, and open extension that brings generous natural light into the home and connects the interior with the garden.

The new structure is a timber frame with demountable bolted joints. It also appears on the rear façade, supporting the wisteria that used to grow against the old annex. Preserving this plant was important to hé!, and it now helps define an intimate outdoor room.

The new structure follows the rhythm of the existing staircase. As a result, the first floor of the extension becomes a split level between the ground-floor kitchen and the living room above. A double-height void with a large glass wall and an open stairwell links the three levels together. Between the front façade and a new interior glass wall, a practical space emerges for bikes, strollers, coats, and shoes.

A subtle elevation of the front façade nods to the new annex and creates space for two children's bedrooms with a view of the Atomium. Meanwhile, Frederick and Els' two daughters have claimed the best spots in the home.