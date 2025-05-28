S House / PL.Architekci

+ 33

Houses • Poznań, Poland Architects: PL.Architekci

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 439 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Tom Kurek

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Arco Davide Groppi , Kristalia , Molteni&Co Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Bartek Bajon, Katarzyna Cynka, Bajon, Bartosz Stanek

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. S House is a minimalist house living in symbiosis with its surroundings. Its shape, similar to the letter S, was created as a result of inscribing a rich functional layout in such a way as not to cut down a single tree. Already during our first visit to the investors' plot, we felt that this house had to be a simple, glazed pavilion open to a beautiful garden, a forest. The problem arose when it turned out that the complex functional program did not fit into the imagined cuboid in the area where development is permitted, and by almost half! And here came the idea to "squeeze" this cuboid by twisting it in two places.

So the house winds between the trees, giving the residents almost direct contact with the surroundings. The house has become a part of the garden. Its simple and monochromatic shape is like a modern, large garden sculpture. The house is therefore not only a building here, but in itself is a formal frame for displaying the interior and exterior simultaneously. Walking through the house, along a winding glass corridor, we walk as if through a garden; there is no classic division into house and garden. What is inside also forms the elevation of the building! Interestingly, the investors' surname also begins with "S". The whole concept of the house is strongly connected.

It was supposed to be a single-story house, but the provisions of the local plan spoke of "sloping shaping of roof slopes with an angle of 20 degrees". So a concertina roof was designed for the entire building, which is not only visible from the outside, but we decided to show it inside as well, to the delight of the investors, because they wanted to have locally higher rooms. And this very procedure defined the entire interior. Again, architecture shaped the interior! However, this is not just pure decoration: minimalist lighting and mechanical ventilation appeared in the lines of the bends; such an arrangement also promotes better acoustics of the glass rooms.

This house (its architecture and interiors) was designed from the very beginning as a place of silence and contemplation: of nature and art. The minimalist approach is visible in the sparing choice of materials, colors, and art. White resin floors blend seamlessly with the concrete band around the building. The omnipresent whiteness has been broken by dark brown oak-veneered structures.

For us, there is no division between interiors and architecture; we design holistically, because interiors create architecture, and architecture creates interiors. We like it when these two aspects intertwine and combine. S HOUSE is undoubtedly the most advanced example of this philosophy in our work.