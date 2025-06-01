Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Fire and Rescue Center Trzin / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič

Fire and Rescue Center Trzin / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič

Fire Station
Trzin, Slovenia
Fire and Rescue Center Trzin / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Image 2 of 20
© Urban Petranovič

Text description provided by the architects. The protection and rescue centre is situated at the entrance to the old part of the municipality of Trzin. Its appearance is inspired by the traditional fire station typology with the characteristic tower (for hose drying), which becomes the new spatial dominant, a symbol signaling arrival in Trzin.

Fire and Rescue Center Trzin / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Urban Petranovič
Fire and Rescue Center Trzin / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Image 18 of 20
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Fire and Rescue Center Trzin / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Urban Petranovič

The building combines two programmes in a single volume. The roadside section accommodates rooms for different clubs, firefighters, and a multipurpose hall. The second part is a two-level garage for fire engines.

Fire and Rescue Center Trzin / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Interior Photography
© Urban Petranovič

The choice of materials adapts to the programme and is accordingly robust – aluminium windows with overhangs, hot dip galvanized railings, and an exposed concrete structure that also serves as a façade. The southern entrance façade is accentuated with color.

Fire and Rescue Center Trzin / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Urban Petranovič
Fire and Rescue Center Trzin / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Image 20 of 20
Section
Section
Fire and Rescue Center Trzin / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Urban Petranovič
Fire and Rescue Center Trzin / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Urban Petranovič

The entrances are marked with exposed-concrete overhangs and large window openings connect the object with the neighborhood, directing views to the surrounding nature. The large space in front of the building is divided into a courtyard for fire engines and an entrance square with a linden tree and a bench.

Fire and Rescue Center Trzin / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Exterior Photography
© Urban Petranovič

Trzin, Slovenia

Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič
Concrete

