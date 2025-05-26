Dark Skies Sound Installation / Leopold Banchini Architects + Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures

+ 12

Category: Installations & Structures, Cultural Architecture

Client: Horst Arts & Music FesCval

Collabborator Dj And Producer: DVS1

City: Vilvoorde

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. Dark Skies is a sound experience designed by Leopold Banchini and Giona Bierens de Haan in collaboration with DJ and producer DVS1. It is not an architectural pavilion but rather a large-scale sound system defining a precise space for bodies meeting in sound.

Entirely suspended above the crowd, the ceiling of sound is made of 116 top speakers and 58 subwoofers. Built by non-professional volunteers during a workshop, the structure creates a close and intimate relation between the membranes and the ears and removes the attention from the performer.

Using rented sound equipment, recycled ceiling panels, and standard timber section, the structure spans over thousand square meters. Filled with sound, bodies and smoke, the thin structure creates a thick and intense atmosphere for a unique outdoor clubbing experience. No one is further than a couple meters from the sound source, everyone is in the forefront. A democratic and multidirectional dancefloor.