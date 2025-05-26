Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Belgium
  5. Dark Skies Sound Installation / Leopold Banchini Architects + Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures

Dark Skies Sound Installation / Leopold Banchini Architects + Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures

Save

Dark Skies Sound Installation / Leopold Banchini Architects + Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Exterior PhotographyDark Skies Sound Installation / Leopold Banchini Architects + Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Image 1 of 17Dark Skies Sound Installation / Leopold Banchini Architects + Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Image 4 of 17Dark Skies Sound Installation / Leopold Banchini Architects + Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Image 2 of 17Dark Skies Sound Installation / Leopold Banchini Architects + Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures, Cultural Architecture
Vilvoorde, Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Dark Skies Sound Installation / Leopold Banchini Architects + Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Image 2 of 17
© Eline Willaert

Text description provided by the architects. Dark Skies is a sound experience designed by Leopold Banchini and Giona Bierens de Haan in collaboration with DJ and producer DVS1. It is not an architectural pavilion but rather a large-scale sound system defining a precise space for bodies meeting in sound.

Save this picture!
Dark Skies Sound Installation / Leopold Banchini Architects + Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Image 5 of 17
© Jeroen Verrecht
Save this picture!
Dark Skies Sound Installation / Leopold Banchini Architects + Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Exterior Photography
© Jeroen Verrecht

Entirely suspended above the crowd, the ceiling of sound is made of 116 top speakers and 58 subwoofers. Built by non-professional volunteers during a workshop, the structure creates a close and intimate relation between the membranes and the ears and removes the attention from the performer.

Save this picture!
Dark Skies Sound Installation / Leopold Banchini Architects + Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Image 4 of 17
© Jeroen Verrecht

Using rented sound equipment, recycled ceiling panels, and standard timber section, the structure spans over thousand square meters. Filled with sound, bodies and smoke, the thin structure creates a thick and intense atmosphere for a unique outdoor clubbing experience. No one is further than a couple meters from the sound source, everyone is in the forefront. A democratic and multidirectional dancefloor.

Save this picture!
Dark Skies Sound Installation / Leopold Banchini Architects + Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures - Interior Photography
© Illias Teirlinck

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Asiat Park, Mechelsesteenweg 255, 1800 Vilvoorde, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Leopold Banchini Architects
Office
Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureBelgium

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureBelgium
Cite: "Dark Skies Sound Installation / Leopold Banchini Architects + Giona Bierens de Haan Architectures" 26 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030402/dark-skies-sound-installation-leopold-banchini-architects-plus-giona-bierens-de-haan> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Check the latest SwingsCheck the latest SwingsCheck the latest Swings

Check the latest Swings

Top #Tags