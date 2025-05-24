London Mansion Apartment / Nenmar

+ 15

Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors • United Kingdom Architects: Nenmar

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 170 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: James Retief

Manufacturers: ARTFLEX , Crosswater , Dulux , Flaminia , Nocture , Nordic Nest , SCP , Verner Panton , twentytwentyone , viaduct

Text description provided by the architects. Nenmar is excited to unveil the successful completion of its latest project, situated in the vibrant heart of London, with stunning views overlooking Battersea Park. Our goal for this project was to transform a ground-floor flat by completely remodeling the interior, enhancing the flow, and natural light throughout the space.

The design is characterized by a refined palette of just a few materials, resulting in a tranquil, simple, yet extremely sophisticated environment. Every detail, from the built-in joinery to the lighting and soft furnishings, has been custom-designed and tailor-made to suit the space and its intended purpose.

Beginning from the entrance, the new layout features a contemporary frame wall molding design, defined by vertical and horizontal natural oak guides. These guides delineate door openings and built-in joinery, setting the rational for the rest of the house. To break the flow, at the end of a corridor, we introduced a striking brushed stainless-steel wall. Behind this wall, a concealed door discreetly hides a red travertine loo.

The living area, a calm and simple space where a monolithic bespoke fireplace carved from a single block of Titanium travertine acts as the centerpiece. The same travertine connects the living room to the dining/kitchen area through a contemporary arch, creating a seamless continuation of the built-in units.

The sleeping area, characterized by three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms featuring clay plaster wall and cement floors with white bespoke travertine elements. The aim was to produce a timeless sophistication using a few carefully selected elements, proving that thoughtful design is the key to crafting enduring spaces.