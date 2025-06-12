Architecting Circularity with Recycled Aluminum

Aluminum recycling plays a meaningful role in reducing emissions and conserving resources in the built environment. With the introduction of Loop 80, a certified alloy composed of 80% recycled content, Alumil continues its efforts to lower the environmental impact of architectural materials.

Following the 2023 launch of Loop 60, the first certified 60% recycled aluminum for architectural systems, Loop 80 represents a step forward in material efficiency. Certified by TÜV AUSTRIA, the increased recycled content reflects both technical progress and a stronger alignment with circular economy principles in product development.

Raising the Standard: From Loop 60 to Loop 80

Loop 60 exceeded expectations in its first year, reaching 67% recycled content by the end of 2023. Building on that progress, Loop 80 significantly reduces embodied carbon—up to 87% lower CO₂ emissions compared to primary aluminum—by lowering energy demand and minimizing the need for bauxite extraction.

While recycling is not a standalone solution, increasing the recycled content of materials like aluminum contributes to reduced lifecycle impacts and supports certifications such as LEED and BREEAM, which reward lower emissions and more efficient resource use.

Circular Economy & Innovation

In addition to product innovation, Alumil actively participates in broader research initiatives. The company is a key partner in REcAL (REcycling technologies for circular aluminum), a €10.6 million project funded by Horizon Europe, which aims to improve aluminum recycling technologies across the continent.

Alumil is also the first Greek company in the architectural aluminum sector to achieve Cradle to Cradle Certified® Silver, recognizing its commitment to transparency, responsible sourcing, and improved material health.

As sustainability standards in architecture continue to evolve, products like Loop 80 provide practical solutions for reducing environmental impact without compromising performance. Though challenges remain, increasing recycled content in high-performance materials supports more responsible and resource-efficient construction practices.

More information about Loop 80 and Alumil's sustainability approach can be found here.