World
  5. Cabin in the Woods / Ediz Demirel Works

Cabin in the Woods / Ediz Demirel Works

Cabin in the Woods / Ediz Demirel Works - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodCabin in the Woods / Ediz Demirel Works - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodCabin in the Woods / Ediz Demirel Works - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodCabin in the Woods / Ediz Demirel Works - Exterior PhotographyCabin in the Woods / Ediz Demirel Works - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Cabins & Lodges
Kozak, Türkiye
  • Architects: Ediz Demirel Works
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  54
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Egemen Karakaya
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Linea Rossa, Segezha Group, VitrA
  • Category: Cabins & Lodges
  • Design Architect, Site Architect: Ediz Demirel
  • Site Architect: Tuna Ökten
  • City: Kozak
  • Country: Türkiye
Cabin in the Woods / Ediz Demirel Works - Exterior Photography
© Egemen Karakaya

Text description provided by the architects. Cabin in the Woods is a small-scale cabin project designed for short-term rentals, located on a hill near a village in the Kozak Plateau of Pergamon, far from urban areas. Resting on one of the existing dry stone terrace walls of an old vineyard, the structure makes minimal intervention in the landscape. Yet, with its steel frame and metal cladding, it consciously stands apart from its natural surroundings.

Cabin in the Woods / Ediz Demirel Works - Exterior Photography
© Egemen Karakaya
Cabin in the Woods / Ediz Demirel Works - Image 7 of 34
© Egemen Karakaya

The cabin is defined by a sunken core — a contemporary conversation pit — embedded in the topography and enveloped by a metal shell. This lowered space invites people to gather around a fire, share conversations, and experience the space from varying perspectives. The wet areas and other functions are attached as extensions to this central core, while a mezzanine within the shell defines the sleeping and working zones.

Cabin in the Woods / Ediz Demirel Works - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Egemen Karakaya
Cabin in the Woods / Ediz Demirel Works - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Egemen Karakaya
Cabin in the Woods / Ediz Demirel Works - Image 28 of 34
Floor Plan
Cabin in the Woods / Ediz Demirel Works - Image 33 of 34
Section
Cabin in the Woods / Ediz Demirel Works - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood
© Egemen Karakaya

A horizontal cut in the shell frames a panoramic view of the surrounding landscape, offering a visual connection to the site. Openings on the façade project outward like eyes, creating sculptural moments that mediate between the interior and exterior.

Cabin in the Woods / Ediz Demirel Works - Exterior Photography
© Egemen Karakaya
Cabin in the Woods / Ediz Demirel Works - Image 17 of 34
© Egemen Karakaya

The reinforced dry stone wall that serves as the foundation is intentionally complemented with the existing, irregular arrangement of stones in the terrain. The in-situ reinforced concrete foundation is poured into it. The structural steel system, detached from the topography, and the Corten steel façade panels are prefabricated in the workshop, with only their assembly carried out on-site.

Cabin in the Woods / Ediz Demirel Works - Exterior Photography
© Egemen Karakaya

The foundation and the conversation pit act as a continuation of the topography, allowing users to form a direct connection with the land and grounding the structure in its context. In contrast, the tent-like steel shell that floats above this base stands in opposition to the landscape through its form and materiality. Ultimately, the identity of the structure is shaped by the interplay of two opposing tectonic approaches in terms of materials, construction techniques, production methods, and the contrast between locality and foreignness.

Cabin in the Woods / Ediz Demirel Works - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Egemen Karakaya

Project location

Address:Kozak, Türkiye

Cite: "Cabin in the Woods / Ediz Demirel Works" 26 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030381/cabin-in-the-woods-ediz-demirel-works> ISSN 0719-8884

