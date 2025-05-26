Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Casa Calma / Ravel Architecture

Casa Calma / Ravel Architecture

Save

Casa Calma / Ravel Architecture - Exterior PhotographyCasa Calma / Ravel Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Table, ChairCasa Calma / Ravel Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Lighting, ChairCasa Calma / Ravel Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamCasa Calma / Ravel Architecture - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Austin, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa Calma / Ravel Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Chase Daniel

Text description provided by the architects. CASA CALMA is a sanctuary inspired by the warmth and timelessness of Mexican vernacular architecture while embracing Texas sensibilities and climate necessities. Designed to be both bold and serene, the home draws from traditional materials and typologies while introducing clear, modern geometries. Thick limestone walls, made from locally sourced stone, establish a grounded presence and offer both spatial clarity and tactile richness, connecting the home to its regional roots.

Save this picture!
Casa Calma / Ravel Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Chase Daniel

Carefully nestled into a gently sloping site, the home uses the natural topography to heighten its sense of grounding and privacy. A forecourt terrace is carved into the slope, creating a protected outdoor room that sits on grade with the interior living areas. This gesture not only anchors the home to the land but also allows the living room to open directly onto a usable outdoor space—blurring the threshold between house and landscape.

Save this picture!
Casa Calma / Ravel Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Chase Daniel
Save this picture!
Casa Calma / Ravel Architecture - Image 19 of 20
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Casa Calma / Ravel Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Table, Chair
© Chase Daniel

Natural materials are at the heart of CASA CALMA's identity. Exposed wood beams stretch rhythmically across the ceilings, expressing structure, warmth, and visual continuity. In the kitchen, these beams soar above a tall, open volume that serves as a lively communal heart—designed for gathering, cooking, and conversation beneath a canopy of light and timber. This space acts as the central anchor in a pinwheel-shaped plan, from which distinct programmatic zones radiate outward.

Save this picture!
Casa Calma / Ravel Architecture - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Chase Daniel
Save this picture!
Casa Calma / Ravel Architecture - Image 20 of 20
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Casa Calma / Ravel Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Chase Daniel

The home is carefully zoned to balance sociability with seclusion. The pinwheel layout allows public and private areas to extend in different directions, creating a natural sense of orientation and flow without the need for hallways. Open-plan living areas invite casual gathering and entertaining, with seamless transitions between indoor lounges and lush outdoor courtyards—designed for flexibility, from intimate dinners to large celebrations.

Save this picture!
Casa Calma / Ravel Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Chair
© Chase Daniel
Save this picture!
Casa Calma / Ravel Architecture - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Chase Daniel

More secluded wings—such as shaded terraces, hidden alcoves, and a private primary suite—offer quiet moments of retreat, enriched by soft, neutral-toned finishes and the dynamic play of natural light. Expansive glass panels frame views of the surrounding landscape and soften the mass of the stone and plaster interiors, reinforcing a continuous connection to the outdoors. True to its name, CASA CALMA is a tranquil retreat—a home of contrasts and balance, rooted in tradition and crafted for contemporary living.

Save this picture!
Casa Calma / Ravel Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood
© Chase Daniel

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ravel Architecture
Office

Materials

StoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Materials and Tags

StoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Casa Calma / Ravel Architecture" 26 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030351/casa-calma-ravel-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags