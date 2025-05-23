The Multifunctional Art Center of Lhozhag County Middle School / Shenzhen Huahui Design

+ 32

Category: Visual Arts Center

Architectural Design Team: LIAO Guowei, LIANG Ziyi; WANG Wenkai, LI Yu, XIONG Rui, CHEN Xiting, LI Yanling (Landscape), XU Mu, ZHAO Tingting (Structural)

Client: The People's Government of Luozhag County

Construction Documents Design: The Lhasa Branch of Wanyu Engineering Design Co., Ltd.

City: Shannan

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The site of our multifunctional art center project is located within Lhozhag Middle School, the county's junior high campus. Funded and built by COFCO Group, the project aims to create a composite art education space that serves as a cross-cultural exchange venue for school staff and students, local residents, international tourists, and artists visiting Tibet.

The Weaving and Reconstruction of the Landscape. The site of Lhozhag County Middle School is situated with the mountains to the south and a road to the north. Beyond the road lies a martyrs' memorial square, and further north are National Highway 219 and the Lhozhag Gorge. The campus has undergone construction in different periods, resulting in a fragmented layout dominated by dispersed linear buildings. This has prevented the formation of a cohesive spatial order. Therefore, one of our key objectives is to take this opportunity to reorganize and construct a more organic relationship between the elements of the site. Additionally, the site has a noticeable elevation difference, which, if utilized properly, offers the potential to create more dynamic and engaging spaces.

Given the limited area of the site, the design adopts an "embedded" strategy. The first step involves demolishing the existing staff activity room directly facing the school entrance and incorporating it into the new building volume. This move creates a continuous central axis through the campus. The new building is arranged in a compact L-shaped mass at the southern end of this axis, forming a spatial sequence that connects the main entrance of the campus, the front yard, and the small plaza at the entrance to the multifunctional art center. When viewed on a larger scale, the multifunctional center to the south, facing the mountains, and the memorial square to the north, facing the water, create an urban spatial axis within the limited depth of the southern part of Lhozhag County.

Massing Configuration and Spatial Morphology. Situated at the northern foothills of a south-facing mountain slope, the project site is constrained by limited space towards the south, making optimal natural daylighting from this direction difficult to achieve. In response, the design incorporates various forms of skylights to maximize solar utilization. The main structure of the Multi-Functional Center is composed of two primary volumes—one linear and one cubic. The elongated volume is organized in a "sandwich-like" spatial configuration, consisting of two solid masses and a narrow central atrium. Flanking the double-height skylit atrium—serving as a hub for circulation, exhibitions, and gatherings—are small-scale spaces housing art classrooms and studios. The square volume contains a 700-seat auditorium, with a skylit side hall designed along its lateral facade.

These two volumes are arranged in a near-perpendicular relationship, a deliberate response to both the site's spatial axis and the surrounding buildings. Considering the site's topography, a subtle elevation difference is established between the two forms. The roof of the auditorium becomes a highly accessible outdoor activity platform. On this rooftop, several small, south-facing structures with windows are designed to offer engaging and playful spaces for students' extracurricular activities. Between the main building's southern edge and the northward-sloping mountain base lies a narrow wedge-shaped courtyard, functioning as a "miniature gorge" between architecture and terrain—an extension of both outdoor exhibition areas and indoor activity spaces.

Low-Tech Construction and Contextual Integration. Our intention was to express the project's sense of place through a distilled contemporary architectural language—one that remains restrained and respectful in its articulation. The surrounding context—both its unrefined natural landscape and the neighboring built forms—exudes a raw, elemental force that speaks to the site's primal character. Each day, the children's recitations echo through the arms of the mountains, mingling with the distant sound of the Lhozhag Valley stream. I envisioned the new building as a stone emerging from the mountain itself—something that sparks curiosity while also evoking a quiet familiarity. It is curious in the way it appears as a white "magic box" filled with intriguing spatial experiences; yet familiar in its subtle dialogue with the surrounding built environment, sharing a common architectural language. This "stone" is firmly grounded in the land—solid, steady, and reassuring.

At the main entrance façade, we designed what could be described as a "Mondrian frame" for Lhozhag. Through a composition of solids and voids, light and reflection, the façade glass is broken down into mirrored panels of varying sizes and hues. These reflections—of the sky, the snow-capped peaks, the building, and the children themselves—create a sense of "familiar strangeness", subtly provoking curiosity and encouraging exploration in their daily routines.Construction methods employ conventional, locally executable techniques, prioritizing recyclable regional materials. Skylight configurations enhance natural daylighting and thermal mass performance, significantly reducing heating energy use in winter.

The Canyon of Light. The "Light Canyon Atrium" serves as the spiritual and spatial core of the entire building. It is both an abstract interpretation of Lhozhag's dramatic natural terrain and a contemporary reimagining of the essential qualities of traditional Tibetan architecture. (Diagram: Spatial Archetype) Inspired by the idea that "sunlight breathes life into the canyon, where daily routines unfold", the design celebrates this raw, vibrant energy through spatial scale, light quality, and chromatic composition.

Upon entering from the foyer, one ascends a multipurpose stepped platform to the second floor and then turns—only to be met with a breathtaking atrium measuring 60 meters in length, 7 meters in width, and 14 meters in height. This vertical void captures abundant daylight from above, extending across the building to link diverse functional zones. It gathers the distant landscape into its frame, forging a dialogue between interior and exterior, architecture and nature. The experience is ever-changing—one may pass through, pause, encounter, gaze into or out of it—each movement revealing new spatial surprises. Witnessing children in colorful attire moving through the longitudinally unfolding space, where the indoor sky seamlessly merges with the real one beyond, and distant mountains appear to embrace the end of the axis, the envisioned scenarios have materialized as intended.

Here, light is "combed" through a kaleidoscopic filter—a gesture that feels uniquely appropriate to Tibet's vivid natural palette. White walls act as canvases for sunlight's seasonal performances, while solid-colored interior corridors peek through varying-sized apertures, adding layers of visual liveliness. Ultimately, the "Canyon of Light" became the guiding concept of the entire project. Through a dialogue between architecture and environment, and a fusion of tradition and modernity, the project creates a space that is both functional and poetic—an iconic centerpiece for Lhozhag County Middle School and a cultural threshold for exchange between campus and community. Yet above all, we hope the true owners of the space are the students themselves. On holidays, when children in traditional Tibetan dress gather here to play and laugh, the scene feels so naturally harmonious that it evokes a beautiful illusion: as if this building has always been here， growing with the children, quietly witnessing the passage of time.

The "Roots" and "Wings" of Culture. The 2017 Pritzker Prize-winning Spanish firm RCR Arquitectes articulated a profound view on locality: "We believe that harmony with nature means that architecture must deeply understand its surrounding environment. While we embrace globalization, we hope our architecture remains firmly rooted in its place. We often say that architecture needs both 'roots' and 'wings.' The three of us each have our own origin, something intrinsic that resides within us. Even as we move from one place to another, this origin remains unchanged—it is the product of a place, a climate, and a culture. The world is becoming increasingly interconnected, but we believe that understanding and respecting these origins is essential. They enrich the shared creative force that expresses who we are, and that is deeply important."

In Lhozhag, the younger generation navigates a cultural tug-of-war: between their deep Tibetan heritage and the currents of modernity. Like the mirrored facades that reflect distant snow-capped mountains, village rooftops, ancient monasteries, and colorful prayer flags by day—with the children's own figures merging into these scenes—the architecture becomes a metaphor for cultural identity. "Who are you?" "Where do your roots lie?" When they see themselves in these reflections, they encounter both their homeland and the coexistence of their culture with the wider world. Through architectural language, the project aims to show that they need not choose between tradition and modernity but can balance both—rooted in their cultural soil while courageously reaching outward. May the light of the canyon forever illuminate the path in these children's hearts.