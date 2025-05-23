Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Taiwan
  5. Office P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu

Office P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu

Save

Office P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu - Interior Photography, LightingOffice P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, LightingOffice P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu - Image 4 of 15Office P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu - Interior Photography, Lighting, BeamOffice P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices, Renovation
Tainan, Taiwan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Office P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu - Interior Photography, Lighting, Beam
© Studio Millspace

Text description provided by the architects. This project begins with a priority on economy—working with, rather than against, the existing spatial typologies and structural conditions. By minimizing design intervention, the intent was to underscore and reveal the latent character of the original architecture while introducing new office functions. As the new program overlays the old structural order, the original spatial qualities are not erased but reawakened.

Save this picture!
Office P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Studio Millspace
Save this picture!
Office P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu - Image 15 of 15
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Office P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Studio Millspace
Save this picture!
Office P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu - Interior Photography
© Studio Millspace
Save this picture!
Office P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Studio Millspace

The site comprises two warehouse buildings flanking a transitional space. Each structure employs distinct systems—timber trusses, reinforced concrete, and steel framing—coexisting in close proximity. This juxtaposition of temporal and spatial languages creates a compelling heterogeneity. This layered composition quietly echoes the city's complex and multifaceted history.

Save this picture!
Office P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Lighting
© Studio Millspace
Save this picture!
Office P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu - Image 9 of 15
© Studio Millspace
Save this picture!
Office P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu - Interior Photography
© Studio Millspace

The in-between space, with its semi-exterior qualities, connects the two primary volumes and offers a layered experience where interior and exterior perceptions intertwine. A raised floor unifies the interior levels, while portions of the original concrete surface —once exterior— are deliberately preserved, forming an indoor courtyard that retains an outdoor sensibility. This courtyard acts as an intermediary between the workspace and the pantry, blurring the thresholds of function and atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Office P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu - Image 4 of 15
© Studio Millspace
Save this picture!
Office P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu - Interior Photography
© Studio Millspace

Approaching from the entrance steps, the eye is drawn by an 18-meter-long serpentine pendant light, which leads through a narrow, irregular corridor. This meandering path resists a single glance, unfolding gradually through the courtyard and into the main working area. Here, work tables and display shelving run along the longitudinal axis, emphasizing spatial depth. Adjustable curtains define zones and modulate openness, guiding the eye naturally toward the meeting room at the far end—a light-filled space framed by windows on three sides.

Save this picture!
Office P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu - Image 8 of 15
© Studio Millspace

Rather than pursuing a singular, unified aesthetic, the design embraces strategies of bricolage. Fragmentary architectural elements and ambiguous objects—hovering between old and new—are arranged in overlapping layers. Through movement and occupation, users are invited to participate in an ongoing narrative of time, memory, and place.

Save this picture!
Office P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel
© Studio Millspace

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tainan, Taiwan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Tngtetshiu
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesRefurbishmentRenovationTaiwan
Cite: "Office P&L / Studio Tngtetshiu" 23 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030346/office-p-and-l-studio-tngtetshiu> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk TidiesCheck the latest Desk TidiesCheck the latest Desk Tidies

Check the latest Desk Tidies

Top #Tags