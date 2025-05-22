O Plant-based Thao Dien Cafe / xưởng xép

+ 32

Category: Coffee Shop Interiors

Lead Team: Lam Bao

Design Team: Lam Bao, Nguyen Anh Dung, khongphainhan, Trong Nhan, Devon, Kim Nhat Thanh, Nai, Chau Thao Vy

Structure And Construction: lam.weavingspace

Furniture: Mettacons

Drawings: Nai

City: Thao Dien

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. In architecture, we are often accustomed to adding – a new structure emerging as a mark of human presence imprinted on nature. However, for this project, we chose a different approach: instead of adding, we deliberately subtracted artificial interventions.

The site was originally a small garden attached to an old house, now repurposed into a café serving plant-based food and beverages. We did not want the presence of architecture to diminish the inherent value of the garden. How could the garden remain part of the house while simultaneously becoming an inseparable part of the café? We opted for a minimalist approach, preserving the essence of the site, making only subtle adjustments to shape a new space without disrupting its existing balance.

Soft, implied partitions were introduced to define the space in a way that allows for fluid transitions rather than rigid boundaries. These elements establish functional zones naturally, ensuring privacy while maintaining a strong connection to the garden. The same green space now serves both the house and the café, allowing them to coexist and share their value in a new way.

Beginning with volumetric studies, we refined the design through multiple iterations, gradually eliminating unnecessary elements until the space reached its purest form. Throughout this process, it felt as though the site itself was engaging in a dialogue with us: it did not need more; it needed less—an approach that was lighter, more restrained. And so, we began a process of subtraction—removing unnecessary boundaries to make the architecture more open, allowing it to converse more harmoniously with nature.

The structural system follows a minimalist yet effective principle. Columns, roofing, and gutters were all carefully refined so that each element serves a clear purpose, with nothing in excess. In terms of materials, we selected lightweight solutions that interact naturally with the surroundings. The roofing system is designed as a delicate, undulating layer – like a drifting cloud – providing shade without completely blocking natural light. The partitions are "tailor-made" from 3mm weathered steel sheets, their edges bent for reinforcement, evoking the warmth of aged wooden beams. The façade, woven from steel mesh, helps reduce the visual mass of the structure while fostering a seamless integration between architecture and greenery.

With this approach, architecture does not impose itself upon the space but instead acts as a subtle intervention that enhances what already exists. The garden remains a garden, but now, it is no longer just part of the old house—it has become an integral part of a shared communal space—a natural transition between people and landscape, between old and new, between the present and future possibilities.