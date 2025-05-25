Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Thailand
  5. MM33 Apartment / buno

MM33 Apartment / buno

Save
Save this picture!
MM33 Apartment / buno - Image 14 of 17
© Napat Pattrayanond

MM33 Apartment / buno - Image 2 of 17MM33 Apartment / buno - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairMM33 Apartment / buno - Image 4 of 17MM33 Apartment / buno - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairMM33 Apartment / buno - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartments, Apartment Interiors
Khet Khlong Toei, Thailand
  • Architects: buno
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  54
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Napat Pattrayanond
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
MM33 Apartment / buno - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Napat Pattrayanond

Text description provided by the architects. MM33 Apartment rethinks a typical domestic milieu, a commercialized urban housing unit where room sizes are predominantly determined more by the logic of sales and marketing data rather than the dynamics of life. To create more space for flexible usages and for a sense of spaciousness, the rigid sense of room making is challenged, and the assumed standard dimensions are discarded for more meticulously compact scales.

Save this picture!
MM33 Apartment / buno - Image 2 of 17
© Napat Pattrayanond
Save this picture!
MM33 Apartment / buno - Image 7 of 17
© Napat Pattrayanond
Save this picture!
MM33 Apartment / buno - Image 17 of 17
Isometric
Save this picture!
MM33 Apartment / buno - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Napat Pattrayanond

The new design turns a one-bedroom apartment into an open-plan space, in which "rooms" are pushed against the boundaries to make space for an airy, unobstructed "court." These rooms—the sleeping, lounging, dressing, and bathroom areas—are reduced to their optimum sizes; although small, they fit just right, for these dimensions are carefully specified accordingly to the user's scale and requirements.  The court space is functionally for cooking and dining. But it also acts as a borrowed visual space for the rooms besides. So, the space perceived is bigger.

Save this picture!
MM33 Apartment / buno - Interior Photography
© Napat Pattrayanond
Save this picture!
MM33 Apartment / buno - Interior Photography, Chair
© Napat Pattrayanond
Save this picture!
MM33 Apartment / buno - Image 16 of 17
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
MM33 Apartment / buno - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Toilet
© Napat Pattrayanond

The extension of space is possible due to the use of operable walls that gently divide the court from the others while allowing for a sense of connection, instead of fixed and opaque partitioning. The curtains permit flexibility of use and make a spacious feeling possible while not rejecting privacy where needed. In the absence of walls as room makers/dividers, the functional fixtures play a crucial role in space planning and the aesthetics of the whole. They become architectural elements. These pieces of furniture are conceptualized as individual prefab units, equipped with essential functions for small-scale urban living, potentially applicable to various other sites, while adjustable to specific conditions.

Save this picture!
MM33 Apartment / buno - Image 4 of 17
© Napat Pattrayanond
Save this picture!
MM33 Apartment / buno - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Napat Pattrayanond

The essence of materiality is fully exposed. The floor is light beige linoleum. The fixture units are constructed of structural clear-coated plywood, exposing their layered edges. The distinct coloring aims to break the box-like volume into planes, and allow more flexibility and freedom by making object selection not too restricted, as opposed to having a monotonous ambience.

Save this picture!
MM33 Apartment / buno - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Napat Pattrayanond

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ari, Bangkok, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
buno
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsThailand
Cite: "MM33 Apartment / buno" 25 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030326/mm33-apartment-buno> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags