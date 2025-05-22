Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Phoenix House / HGA.Studio

Phoenix House / HGA.Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, ChairPhoenix House / HGA.Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, LightingPhoenix House / HGA.Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairPhoenix House / HGA.Studio - Exterior PhotographyPhoenix House / HGA.Studio - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Byron Bay, Australia
  • Architects: HGA.Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andy MacPherson
  • Lead Architects: Harley Graham
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Harley Graham
  • Design Team: Verity Nunan
  • General Constructing: Morada Build
  • Landscape Architecture: Fig Landscapes
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Phill Wallace Consulting Engineers
  • City: Byron Bay
  • Country: Australia
Phoenix House / HGA.Studio - Exterior Photography
© Andy MacPherson

Text description provided by the architects. Phoenix House is a profoundly personal endeavor, born from the restoration of an early 1900s Queenslander purchased in Brisbane, Australia. Initially, I had various plans for the property, but life's unexpected twists transformed it into a new home for me and my two children. While stored in the cane fields near Ballina, the house endured brutal southerly storms. When I visited, the tarps were gone, the structure was waterlogged, and the side veranda had collapsed into a heap of hardwood.

Phoenix House / HGA.Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Chair
© Andy MacPherson

Overwhelmed, I broke down. The rot-riddled house seemed beyond saving, yet I had no choice but to press on. This became my 'Phoenix moment'—a symbol of personal renewal. Friends, colleagues, engineers, landscape designers, and contractors rallied around the vision, inspired by its metaphor of rebirth.

Phoenix House / HGA.Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting
© Andy MacPherson

Our studio approached the house like a 'remix album.' We stripped it to its core, cataloged the salvageable pieces, and reimagined their use in a sustainable, puzzle-like assembly. Old casement windows were repurposed as the kitchen splashback, rich teak decking adorned bedroom walls, and other elements were creatively reconfigured.

Phoenix House / HGA.Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Andy MacPherson
Phoenix House / HGA.Studio - Image 12 of 13
Floor Plan
Phoenix House / HGA.Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Andy MacPherson

Located in Byron's historic precinct, near my grandparents' original fisherman's cottage, the site faces sports fields to the north, with native vegetation and the bay beyond. The house sits 1600mm above ground, accommodating bike storage, twenty surfboards, and sustainability systems like water tanks, solar batteries, and heat pumps. This elevation, paired with broad timber steps, turns the front deck into a 'stage' overlooking the park. The veranda serves as a bridge between home and community, fostering connection.

Phoenix House / HGA.Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Wood, Lighting
© Andy MacPherson

The design prioritizes simplicity within its 140m² footprint, creating a three-bedroom home that feels expansive. A striking skylight anchors the living area, while a 3x3 m sliding door frames park views, enhancing openness. The house feels like a finely crafted piece of joinery, with a restrained material palette. A robust blockwork pool and native-filled planters ground the lightweight structure. Next to it, a 45m², 2.8 m-wide studio with soaring 4m ceilings serves as a prototype for future 'tiny homes,' feeling surprisingly spacious.

Phoenix House / HGA.Studio - Image 10 of 13
© Andy MacPherson

Phoenix House embodies the balance between Byron's heritage and its evolving lifestyle. It honors the past while offering a model for sensitive, sustainable development as Australia's coastal towns face growing pressures.

Phoenix House / HGA.Studio - Image 11 of 13
© Andy MacPherson

About this office
HGA.Studio
Office

Cite: "Phoenix House / HGA.Studio" 22 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030209/phoenix-house-hgtudio> ISSN 0719-8884

