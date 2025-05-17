Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. Taiwan
  5. Horli Baking / True Thing Design Studio

Horli Baking / True Thing Design Studio

Save

Horli Baking / True Thing Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodHorli Baking / True Thing Design Studio - Interior Photography, LightingHorli Baking / True Thing Design Studio - Interior Photography, WoodHorli Baking / True Thing Design Studio - Image 5 of 16Horli Baking / True Thing Design Studio - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Adaptive Reuse, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Kaohsiung, Taiwan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Horli Baking / True Thing Design Studio - Image 5 of 16
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the Hamasen Train Depot in Kaohsiung, Houli finds its home in the historic "Doo-Doo Train," once part of the Kaohsiung Port Line. The diesel railcars DR2909 and DR2955 serve as both a vessel of history and a canvas for our design intervention.

Save this picture!
Horli Baking / True Thing Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA
Save this picture!
Horli Baking / True Thing Design Studio - Image 16 of 16
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Horli Baking / True Thing Design Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA
Save this picture!
Horli Baking / True Thing Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA
Save this picture!
Horli Baking / True Thing Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA

Our concept is rooted in movement and slicing, inspired by the train's journey along its tracks. We introduced modular display units that shift, twist, and transform, embodying fluidity and dynamism. These flexible structures give the bread showcases an organic, ever-changing form—reminiscent of dough's irregular edges after kneading.

Save this picture!
Horli Baking / True Thing Design Studio - Image 6 of 16
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA
Save this picture!
Horli Baking / True Thing Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA

At the foundation, transparent columns store raw wheat, visually supporting the display volumes above. Rising in layered progression from the ground, these elements symbolize the passage of time. The evenly spaced scoring lines reinforce this idea, acting as temporal slices immersed in the flow of history—where past and present exist in parallel.

Save this picture!
Horli Baking / True Thing Design Studio - Image 13 of 16
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:No. 347, Wufu 4th Rd., Yancheng Dist., Kaohsiung City, Taiwan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
True Thing Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsTaiwan
Cite: "Horli Baking / True Thing Design Studio" 17 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030201/horli-baking-true-thing-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags