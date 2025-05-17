Horli Baking / True Thing Design Studio

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the Hamasen Train Depot in Kaohsiung, Houli finds its home in the historic "Doo-Doo Train," once part of the Kaohsiung Port Line. The diesel railcars DR2909 and DR2955 serve as both a vessel of history and a canvas for our design intervention.

Our concept is rooted in movement and slicing, inspired by the train's journey along its tracks. We introduced modular display units that shift, twist, and transform, embodying fluidity and dynamism. These flexible structures give the bread showcases an organic, ever-changing form—reminiscent of dough's irregular edges after kneading.

At the foundation, transparent columns store raw wheat, visually supporting the display volumes above. Rising in layered progression from the ground, these elements symbolize the passage of time. The evenly spaced scoring lines reinforce this idea, acting as temporal slices immersed in the flow of history—where past and present exist in parallel.