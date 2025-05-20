Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
KOKO Market by CPI / Vari Architects

KOKO Market by CPI / Vari Architects

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Market
Chengdu, China
KOKO Market by CPI / Vari Architects - Exterior Photography
© IN-FIELD Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In the project of the CPI Island Redevelopment Phase-I, we were inspired by Washida Kiyokazu's philosophical concepts of "Average Temperature" and "Subtle Scenery", creating an urban space of serenity, nature, and poetic perception. In Phase-II, we continue these profound philosophical explorations, while moving further towards a closer and more humble relationship between architecture and nature.

KOKO Market by CPI / Vari Architects
© LUXELAKES Cultural Tourism ISLAND LAB

The Phase-II project is located southeast of Phase-I and consists of the renovation of two independent showhouses. These two once-forgotten buildings have now been revitalized through meticulous design, forming a cohesive market where nature intertwines with atmosphere.

KOKO Market by CPI / Vari Architects
© IN-FIELD Studio
Plan
Plan
KOKO Market by CPI / Vari Architects - Exterior Photography
© Arch-Exist

Our design adopts an intervening rather than dominant posture, we continued the strategy of spatial expansion and "micro-topography" integration. A newly added small unit at the southeastern corner creates a staggered, inward-wrapping "market space" with the original buildings, resulting in a layout that satisfies functional needs while offering a rich spatial experience.

KOKO Market by CPI / Vari Architects - Exterior Photography
© Arch-Exist

1.Extended Nature - Centering on the concept of "continuity of nature", the design uses a large amount of wood and recycled materials. The contrast between steel structures and warm wooden textures creates an aesthetic where industry and nature intertwine.Starting from the "micro-environment" of ecology and nature, instead of simply mimicking nature, this humble design approach profoundly expresses the philosophy of "imitating nature".

KOKO Market by CPI / Vari Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Arch-Exist

2.Flowing Space - Spatial fluidity is another core pursuit of the design. Through precise expansions and additions, we created a continuous, barrier-free spatial experience that grows and extends like a natural ecosystem. Upon entering the market hall, the sunken courtyard inside organically interacts with the external environment, encouraging people to linger and communicate within this blend of nature and the man-made. Flowing spaces are also better suited to carry "life narratives," meeting various commercial occupancy and operational needs.

KOKO Market by CPI / Vari Architects - Exterior Photography
© Arch-Exist
Diagram
Diagram
KOKO Market by CPI / Vari Architects - Interior Photography
© Arch-Exist

3.Sensible Materials - The sensitivity to materials and light is particularly highlighted in this project. The membrane material of the arched roofs diffuses soft light under the sun like tree leaves, transforming between day and night to create a poetic and spiritual spatial experience. Exposed concrete, steel structure beams and columns, semi-enclosed aged wood, and climbing greenery all naturally evolve over time and through the seasons, infusing the building with life and emotion.

KOKO Market by CPI / Vari Architects - Exterior Photography
© Arch-Exist

Project location

Address:Chengdu, China

About this office
Vari Architects
"KOKO Market by CPI / Vari Architects" 20 May 2025. ArchDaily.

© IN-FIELD Studio

KOKO Market 麓湖CPI 岛二期 / 几里建筑

