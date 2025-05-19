PNY Grenoble Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire

+ 10

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Grenoble is a relaxed and pleasant city surrounded by spectacular mountains, which can be admired at the end of every street when in town. It is known for its serious skiers and mountaineers and was the hometown of the great French writer, Stendhal. PNY is located at the heart of the charming old city centre.

To make PNY customers fly away from their humdrum life is the core brand ambition. There, at the foot of the great mountains, one dreams of taking off into the sky. That's why we decided to cover the walls with giant airplane windows.

Being a huge fan of John Lautner's great work, the use of softly polished hard concrete was an obvious choice. The concrete window frames, designed for the project and moulded in France, turn into giant mirrors, little corridors, the restaurant bar, or an oversized Japanese paper lamp.

To complete the experience and make it full, every piece of furniture was self-designed, from the wall sconces to the lamps integrated into the tables, down to the napkin holders. Like in every PNY restaurant, a chair was specifically designed for the project: Snow, made out of two sheets of aluminium, is aimed to be both comfortable and sharp.