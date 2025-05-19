Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
PNY Grenoble Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire

PNY Grenoble Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Grenoble, France
  • Designers: Rudy Guénaire
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  190
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ludovic Balay
  • Lead Architect: Rudy Guénaire
Text description provided by the architects. Grenoble is a relaxed and pleasant city surrounded by spectacular mountains, which can be admired at the end of every street when in town. It is known for its serious skiers and mountaineers and was the hometown of the great French writer, Stendhal. PNY is located at the heart of the charming old city centre.

To make PNY customers fly away from their humdrum life is the core brand ambition. There, at the foot of the great mountains, one dreams of taking off into the sky. That's why we decided to cover the walls with giant airplane windows.

Being a huge fan of John Lautner's great work, the use of softly polished hard concrete was an obvious choice. The concrete window frames, designed for the project and moulded in France, turn into giant mirrors, little corridors, the restaurant bar, or an oversized Japanese paper lamp.

To complete the experience and make it full, every piece of furniture was self-designed, from the wall sconces to the lamps integrated into the tables, down to the napkin holders. Like in every PNY restaurant, a chair was specifically designed for the project: Snow, made out of two sheets of aluminium, is aimed to be both comfortable and sharp.

Project location

Address:Grenoble, France

