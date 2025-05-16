Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Westminster Residence / Batay-Csorba Architects

Westminster Residence / Batay-Csorba Architects - Exterior Photography, Door
© Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a corner city lot within the context of traditional Edwardian gable homes in Toronto's High Park neighborhood, the Westminster residence is a 2,340sf 3-bedroom primary home for a family of 4. The project aims to provide an underlying sense of familiarity and continuity within the archetypal roof form of the context, creating a paradoxical balance between blending in and standing out. Hidden within a steep, weathered terracotta roof, the project explores the notion of spatially occupying the underside of the roof, akin to an attic.

Westminster Residence / Batay-Csorba Architects - Exterior Photography
© Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar
Westminster Residence / Batay-Csorba Architects - Image 35 of 40
Axo
Westminster Residence / Batay-Csorba Architects - Image 36 of 40
Section 01
Westminster Residence / Batay-Csorba Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Kitchen, Countertop
© Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar

The simple project form is a composition of three dark monolithic figures, a low dark brick-clad volume, a heavy triangular stone-clad roof and tall rectilinear dormers. The heavy roof hovers asymmetrically on top of the first floor, cantilevering the covered carport and side patio, producing an unsettling dynamic between the simple volumes.

Westminster Residence / Batay-Csorba Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop
© Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar
Westminster Residence / Batay-Csorba Architects - Image 32 of 40
Plan - 1st Floor
Westminster Residence / Batay-Csorba Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Countertop, Sink
© Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar
Westminster Residence / Batay-Csorba Architects - Image 33 of 40
Plan - 2nd Floor
Westminster Residence / Batay-Csorba Architects - Image 4 of 40
© Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar

Similar in size and materiality, the dormers take on diametrically opposite stances in the project, with one grounding the west façade as it meets the ground, while the east dormer is inexplicably cantilevered and hovers above the carport.

Westminster Residence / Batay-Csorba Architects - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar
Westminster Residence / Batay-Csorba Architects - Interior Photography, Glass, Concrete
© Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar

The material atmosphere is a marriage of Villain's lair meets light and airy refuge (this was a literal marriage of partners' goals). The restrained palette consists of dark stained plain sawn walnut, heavy unfilled travertine, concrete and dark textural lime wash walls that juxtapose heavily against double height light-filled soft lime wash walls, wide plank knotted white oak floors and soft linen drapery and fabrics. The sequence of moving from compressed cavernous spatial experience to its inverse is narrated as one moves throughout the home.

Westminster Residence / Batay-Csorba Architects - Exterior Photography
© Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar

Cite: "Westminster Residence / Batay-Csorba Architects" 16 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030177/westminster-residence-batay-csorba-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags