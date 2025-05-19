Flovik House / Fabian Tan Architect

+ 26

Category: Houses

Design Team: Chan Hui Qi, Sovitri Sukahut Som

City: Kuala Lumpur

Country: Malaysia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Flovik House, nestled in a quiet Kuala Lumpur hillside, is a two-storey bungalow on a 6,800 square foot plot with a 4,000 square foot built-up area. The house has been fully transformed while maintaining the original split level of approximately 1.5 meters.

Upon entering the foyer, the lower ground's former living area is now converted into an enclosed study room. Moving up to the upper ground floor, the rear portion was rebuilt to create a spacious double-volume living and dining area that opens to a serene koi pond. Perched above this is an elevated planter and rock garden with a coping that conceals a waterfall transitioning into seating at the open deck, which connects to the spacious kitchen with a marble-top island and warm timber cabinets.

The living area flows into a bar lounge, utilizing the home's unique angles to form openings along mid-landings. This space connects to a grand, high-ceiling front deck for lounging, accessible directly via an external staircase. Structural columns integrate into seating, maintaining proportion while overlooking the expansive front garden.

A key feature of the house is a two-panel pivoting wall above the sliding doors, appearing as a static architectural element but offering four dynamic configurations that adjust light, ventilation, and side views while maintaining privacy from the neighboring house.

Ascending the staircase, the master suite comprises a bedroom, a walk-in wardrobe, and a large bathroom with a bathtub. The upper first floor features a family room overlooking the double-height living spaces and open deck. A corridor leads to two additional en suite bedrooms. At the rooftop level, the home opens to panoramic views of the neighborhood greenery and glimpses of the city skyline. The essential idea is to seamlessly blend the new and old through interconnected spaces and cross-linked openness to the surrounding gardens and beyond.