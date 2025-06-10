Kildrummie House / Ink Architects Sydney

+ 10

Category: Houses

Equipo De Diseño: Gustavo Thiermann Bories

Ingeniería Y Consultoría > Estructural: James Taylor Asssociates

Construcción General: Greensmith@co

City: High Range

Country: Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This project starts with a commission from a wonderful Australian couple who like to host and entertain visitors and family. They own a piece of land in the High Range, located about 100 km south-west of Sydney that already contains a small dwelling but wanted to have a new pavilion with a bedroom, bathroom, living/dining/kitchen area that opens up to large covered but versatile areas that can be used throughout the four seasons.

The brief was very specific with respect to the most advanced principles of sustainable architecture. They wanted to use recycled wood for the structure and the best sustainable technology available in 2024. We should not use aluminum or steel in its construction.

The building is oriented to relate to existing structures and use passive solar energy. The use of solar panels to accumulate electrical energy in batteries to become totally independent from the urban grid. Rainwater is collected in subway ponds for potable use. All windows are thermopanel, including high-level louvers to allow the evacuation of temperate air in the summer season.

This building has no air conditioning. Hydronic heating is incorporated in the top layer of the slab, allowing room temperature management in the winter months. The builders have a wood frame and window fabrication shop. The Greensmith@co team prefabricated much of the building to minimize on-site time and provide better quality control.