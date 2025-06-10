Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Kildrummie House / Ink Architects Sydney

Houses
High Range, Australia
  • Category: Houses
  • Equipo De Diseño: Gustavo Thiermann Bories
  • Ingeniería Y Consultoría > Estructural: James Taylor Asssociates
  • Construcción General: Greensmith@co
  • City: High Range
  • Country: Australia
Kildrummie House / Ink Architects Sydney - Exterior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Mark Syke

Text description provided by the architects. This project starts with a commission from a wonderful Australian couple who like to host and entertain visitors and family. They own a piece of land in the High Range, located about 100 km south-west of Sydney that already contains a small dwelling but wanted to have a new pavilion with a bedroom, bathroom, living/dining/kitchen area that opens up to large covered but versatile areas that can be used throughout the four seasons.

Kildrummie House / Ink Architects Sydney - Image 2 of 15
© Mark Syke

The brief was very specific with respect to the most advanced principles of sustainable architecture. They wanted to use recycled wood for the structure and the best sustainable technology available in 2024. We should not use aluminum or steel in its construction.

Kildrummie House / Ink Architects Sydney - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Countertop, Chair, Beam
© Mark Syke
Kildrummie House / Ink Architects Sydney - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Beam
© Mark Syke

The building is oriented to relate to existing structures and use passive solar energy. The use of solar panels to accumulate electrical energy in batteries to become totally independent from the urban grid. Rainwater is collected in subway ponds for potable use. All windows are thermopanel, including high-level louvers to allow the evacuation of temperate air in the summer season.

Kildrummie House / Ink Architects Sydney - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood
© Mark Syke
Kildrummie House / Ink Architects Sydney - Interior Photography, Wood, Bedroom, Lighting, Bed
© Mark Syke

This building has no air conditioning. Hydronic heating is incorporated in the top layer of the slab, allowing room temperature management in the winter months. The builders have a wood frame and window fabrication shop. The Greensmith@co team prefabricated much of the building to minimize on-site time and provide better quality control.

Kildrummie House / Ink Architects Sydney - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Mark Syke

About this office
Ink Architects Sydney
Office

