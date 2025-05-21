Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Spain
  Cas Sestadors / MIEL Arquitectos

Cas Sestadors / MIEL Arquitectos

Cas Sestadors / MIEL Arquitectos - Image 2 of 29Cas Sestadors / MIEL Arquitectos - Interior Photography, ColumnCas Sestadors / MIEL Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ColumnCas Sestadors / MIEL Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairCas Sestadors / MIEL Arquitectos - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Algaida, Spain
  • Architects: MIEL Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jose Hevia
  • Lead Architects: Elodie Grammont, Miguel Angel Borras
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Victor Martos, Elena Rubio de la Corte, Sergio Miñarro
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Carme Aguilo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ofici Arquitectura
  • City: Algaida
  • Country: Spain
Cas Sestadors / MIEL Arquitectos - Image 8 of 29
© Jose Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Halfway between the Puig de Randa and the town of Montuiri, Cas Sestadors was born in the shade of two agricultural sheds that have been there for thirty years.

Cas Sestadors / MIEL Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Jose Hevia
Cas Sestadors / MIEL Arquitectos - Image 11 of 29
© Jose Hevia

Like a soft body, the house conquers the space under the roofs, flowing between the Cartesian sea of concrete pillars. The house absorbs them in its center and sets them back on the perimeter, it generates eaves, terraces, and porches; it enhances its constructive beauty and preserves the insulating continuity of the new ventilated sandstone skin. A new coating for this way of living among sheep, all "made in Mallorca".

Cas Sestadors / MIEL Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Chair
© Jose Hevia
Cas Sestadors / MIEL Arquitectos - Image 26 of 29
Floor plan

The terrace to the South extends beyond its porch to find a pool that, dressed as a garden pond, assimilates the ethnological rhythms of the qanawat of Son Trobat, the hydraulic system that feeds the agricultural development and dates back to the Middle Ages.

Cas Sestadors / MIEL Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Column
© Jose Hevia
Cas Sestadors / MIEL Arquitectos - Image 15 of 29
© Jose Hevia

A bridge between these two cabins gives rise to the cloister, the entry patio to the house. An entrance that is also a kitchen; it is the machine that makes living a habit ... three times a day ... a vital tuning fork that gathers, connects, nourishes, and occasionally fulfills.

Cas Sestadors / MIEL Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Jose Hevia
Cas Sestadors / MIEL Arquitectos - Image 28 of 29
Axonometric

Each deck houses its own living room, introspective to the North (reading and small stove) and extroverted to the South (table talk and chitchat). And finally, located at the poles furthest from the entry, are the bedrooms; for friends, children, and the master bedroom, all absorbed by the deep views of the surrounding landscape framed by the carob tree forest that surrounds Cas Sestadors.

Cas Sestadors / MIEL Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Jose Hevia

Project gallery

About this office
MIEL Arquitectos
Office

