Embassy of the State of Kuwait / Architectkidd

Embassy, Interior Design • Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Architects: Architectkidd

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Luke Yeung

Lead Architects: Udomsak Komonvilas, Jariyawadee Lekawatana, Luke Yeung

Category: Embassy, Interior Design

Design Team: Luke Yeung, Waraporn Srikokjareon, Manassak Senachak, Korpong Sanaha, Udomsak Komonvillas, Pacharapan Ratananakorn, Sorawut Kittibanthorn, Jariyawadee Lekawatana

Architecture Offices: Arkitek RekaJaya

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: MRBC Partnership

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: SSP

City: Bandar Seri Begawan

Country: Brunei

Text description provided by the architects. The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Brunei is located in Bandar Seri Begawan. Architectkidd was selected to design the interior spaces by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait along with architecture studio Arkitek RekaJaya. Architectkidd looked beyond direct symbolism and cultural representations and instead focused on how the design could incorporate virtues in more abstract and functional ways. Cooperation, openness, and engaging public spaces were considered, and these values were expressed in materials, light, and form - qualities that the building environment can communicate as a public institution and civic cultural space.

The Foyer is the first experience upon entering the Kuwait Embassy. It features an atrium space with a skylight at its highest point. Vertical wooden louvers were installed from the ceiling to the floor and are gently tilted along a sloping curvature to filter daylight from above. Natural light integration is enhanced by the curving geometry, helping to reduce energy dependence while also imbuing the space with a sense of calm.

The Reception Hall is at the heart of the building, and with this new space, the Kuwait Embassy is able to curate public events. The ceiling design in the reception hall is a crafted pattern of undulating forms that create a dynamic interplay of depth and texture. Each panel was carved from polymer in shapes that, when combined, form an acoustic-friendly, three-dimensional surface. The sculptural quality adds a sense of movement while the repetition of the modules ensures a unified formal language. Lighting is embedded within the recessed patterns and provides an ambient glow, enriching the spatial experience.

In other public spaces of the Embassy, the fluid design approach led to the idea of subtle wayfinding. The gallery and hallways have long and rippled wood walls to guide the users' direction towards the atrium and main staircase. These wavy walls offer a fluid and organic form that contrasts with the geometry of the rectilinear spaces.

Materials and finishes were designed to ensure longevity and practical performance, and also to enhance visual and tactile qualities. The use of textured surfaces, such as the patterning of wall panels and marble stone flooring, contributes to a multi-layered interaction with the space. The integration of natural materials such as wood and marble, along with the soft diffusion of light, creates a welcoming environment that balances necessary security measures with warmth and hospitality.

The expansive approach continues with interior sightlines between the spaces, creating a sense of visual continuity. With unobstructed views of surrounding areas, embassy staff work mostly in natural light during the daytime hours, with artificial light reduced to a minimum.

By softening the boundaries between formality and warmth, security and openness, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait reimagines the way a diplomatic institution can function as a cultural bridge. As embassies increasingly take on roles beyond their traditional functions, this project aims to express how design can contribute to a more engaged approach towards fostering connections among nations.