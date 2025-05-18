Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Embassy
  4. Brunei
  5. Embassy of the State of Kuwait / Architectkidd

Embassy of the State of Kuwait / Architectkidd

Save

Embassy of the State of Kuwait / Architectkidd - Image 2 of 23Embassy of the State of Kuwait / Architectkidd - Image 3 of 23Embassy of the State of Kuwait / Architectkidd - Image 4 of 23Embassy of the State of Kuwait / Architectkidd - Image 5 of 23Embassy of the State of Kuwait / Architectkidd - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Embassy, Interior Design
Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei
  • Architects: Architectkidd
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luke Yeung
  • Lead Architects: Udomsak Komonvilas, Jariyawadee Lekawatana, Luke Yeung
  • Design Team: Luke Yeung, Waraporn Srikokjareon, Manassak Senachak, Korpong Sanaha, Udomsak Komonvillas, Pacharapan Ratananakorn, Sorawut Kittibanthorn, Jariyawadee Lekawatana
  • Architecture Offices: Arkitek RekaJaya
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: MRBC Partnership
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: SSP
  • City: Bandar Seri Begawan
  • Country: Brunei
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Embassy of the State of Kuwait / Architectkidd - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
© Luke Yeung

Text description provided by the architects. The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Brunei is located in Bandar Seri Begawan. Architectkidd was selected to design the interior spaces by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait along with architecture studio Arkitek RekaJaya. Architectkidd looked beyond direct symbolism and cultural representations and instead focused on how the design could incorporate virtues in more abstract and functional ways. Cooperation, openness, and engaging public spaces were considered, and these values were expressed in materials, light, and form - qualities that the building environment can communicate as a public institution and civic cultural space.

Save this picture!
Embassy of the State of Kuwait / Architectkidd - Image 3 of 23
© Luke Yeung

The Foyer is the first experience upon entering the Kuwait Embassy. It features an atrium space with a skylight at its highest point. Vertical wooden louvers were installed from the ceiling to the floor and are gently tilted along a sloping curvature to filter daylight from above. Natural light integration is enhanced by the curving geometry, helping to reduce energy dependence while also imbuing the space with a sense of calm.

Save this picture!
Embassy of the State of Kuwait / Architectkidd - Image 6 of 23
© Luke Yeung
Save this picture!
Embassy of the State of Kuwait / Architectkidd - Image 7 of 23
© Luke Yeung
Save this picture!
Embassy of the State of Kuwait / Architectkidd - Image 22 of 23
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Embassy of the State of Kuwait / Architectkidd - Image 8 of 23
© Luke Yeung

The Reception Hall is at the heart of the building, and with this new space, the Kuwait Embassy is able to curate public events. The ceiling design in the reception hall is a crafted pattern of undulating forms that create a dynamic interplay of depth and texture. Each panel was carved from polymer in shapes that, when combined, form an acoustic-friendly, three-dimensional surface. The sculptural quality adds a sense of movement while the repetition of the modules ensures a unified formal language. Lighting is embedded within the recessed patterns and provides an ambient glow, enriching the spatial experience.

Save this picture!
Embassy of the State of Kuwait / Architectkidd - Image 15 of 23
© Luke Yeung

In other public spaces of the Embassy, the fluid design approach led to the idea of subtle wayfinding. The gallery and hallways have long and rippled wood walls to guide the users' direction towards the atrium and main staircase. These wavy walls offer a fluid and organic form that contrasts with the geometry of the rectilinear spaces.

Save this picture!
Embassy of the State of Kuwait / Architectkidd - Image 14 of 23
© Luke Yeung

Materials and finishes were designed to ensure longevity and practical performance, and also to enhance visual and tactile qualities. The use of textured surfaces, such as the patterning of wall panels and marble stone flooring, contributes to a multi-layered interaction with the space. The integration of natural materials such as wood and marble, along with the soft diffusion of light, creates a welcoming environment that balances necessary security measures with warmth and hospitality.

Save this picture!
Embassy of the State of Kuwait / Architectkidd - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Luke Yeung

The expansive approach continues with interior sightlines between the spaces, creating a sense of visual continuity. With unobstructed views of surrounding areas, embassy staff work mostly in natural light during the daytime hours, with artificial light reduced to a minimum.

Save this picture!
Embassy of the State of Kuwait / Architectkidd - Image 18 of 23
© Luke Yeung

By softening the boundaries between formality and warmth, security and openness, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait reimagines the way a diplomatic institution can function as a cultural bridge. As embassies increasingly take on roles beyond their traditional functions, this project aims to express how design can contribute to a more engaged approach towards fostering connections among nations.

Save this picture!
Embassy of the State of Kuwait / Architectkidd - Interior Photography
© Luke Yeung

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Architectkidd
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureGovernmentEmbassyInterior DesignBrunei
Cite: "Embassy of the State of Kuwait / Architectkidd" 18 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030144/embassy-of-the-state-of-kuwait-architectkidd> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags