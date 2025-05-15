Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Element House / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Element House / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Save
Save this picture!
Element House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Masao Nishikawa

Element House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, ConcreteElement House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, BeamElement House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Image 4 of 22Element House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, GlassElement House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Uji, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Element House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Concrete, Beam
© Masao Nishikawa

Text description provided by the architects. ELEMENT stands in a quiet residential area in the southern part of Kyoto. The L-shaped plot, which faces two roads, features a change in elevation and distinct facades on the north and south sides. The main facade is characterized by a large overhang with a wide southern-facing window, enclosed by a concrete wall imprinted with cedar-board formwork. The secondary façade is distinguished by its powerful cantilevered appearance, which allows for a pilotis-style garage area.

Save this picture!
Element House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
Element House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Glass, Concrete
© Masao Nishikawa

The main entrance opens into a two-story atrium space, where light streams in from high windows positioned on both the north and south sides. Guests are warmly welcomed by a cozy entrance courtyard visible directly ahead. The family living area, located within the atrium space, is complemented by a total of three courtyards of various sizes.

Save this picture!
Element House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Image 10 of 22
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
Element House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Image 4 of 22
© Masao Nishikawa

In addition to the entrance courtyard, there is a courtyard in the kitchen and dining area that draws natural light all the way into the back of the kitchen, as well as a central courtyard equipped with a bench and full-opening sliding doors. Each of these distinct courtyards makes a unique contribution to the spatial experience within the home.

Save this picture!
Element House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam
© Masao Nishikawa

The second-floor workspace is equipped with dedicated office and meeting areas as well as fitness facilities, providing a perfect base for remote work. From the living room's atrium, one can look up through the glass to catch a glimpse of people engaged in work or physical training, creating an atmosphere that promotes both productivity and well-being.

Save this picture!
Element House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass
© Masao Nishikawa

Additionally, the ceiling features a visually striking combination of concrete ribs and recessed solid walnut panels, creating a coffered effect that spans the entire living space. This element not only introduces a distinctive rhythm and harmony but also serves as the foundation for the interior design of the space.

Save this picture!
Element House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Image 14 of 22
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
Element House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Deck
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
Element House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Masao Nishikawa

Private rooms and wet areas are concentrated near the secondary entrance, while public areas such as the living and dining rooms and outdoor spaces are laid out near the main entrance. ELEMENT subtly integrates these various scenes of daily life to create a unique narrative, serving as a model for an environment where life and work are in perfect balance.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
APOLLO Architects & Associates
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Element House / APOLLO Architects & Associates" 15 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030140/element-house-apollo-architects-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags