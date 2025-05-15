Element House / APOLLO Architects & Associates

+ 17

Category: Houses

City: Uji

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. ELEMENT stands in a quiet residential area in the southern part of Kyoto. The L-shaped plot, which faces two roads, features a change in elevation and distinct facades on the north and south sides. The main facade is characterized by a large overhang with a wide southern-facing window, enclosed by a concrete wall imprinted with cedar-board formwork. The secondary façade is distinguished by its powerful cantilevered appearance, which allows for a pilotis-style garage area.

The main entrance opens into a two-story atrium space, where light streams in from high windows positioned on both the north and south sides. Guests are warmly welcomed by a cozy entrance courtyard visible directly ahead. The family living area, located within the atrium space, is complemented by a total of three courtyards of various sizes.

In addition to the entrance courtyard, there is a courtyard in the kitchen and dining area that draws natural light all the way into the back of the kitchen, as well as a central courtyard equipped with a bench and full-opening sliding doors. Each of these distinct courtyards makes a unique contribution to the spatial experience within the home.

The second-floor workspace is equipped with dedicated office and meeting areas as well as fitness facilities, providing a perfect base for remote work. From the living room's atrium, one can look up through the glass to catch a glimpse of people engaged in work or physical training, creating an atmosphere that promotes both productivity and well-being.

Additionally, the ceiling features a visually striking combination of concrete ribs and recessed solid walnut panels, creating a coffered effect that spans the entire living space. This element not only introduces a distinctive rhythm and harmony but also serves as the foundation for the interior design of the space.

Private rooms and wet areas are concentrated near the secondary entrance, while public areas such as the living and dining rooms and outdoor spaces are laid out near the main entrance. ELEMENT subtly integrates these various scenes of daily life to create a unique narrative, serving as a model for an environment where life and work are in perfect balance.