World
Madwaleni River Lodge / Luxury Frontiers

Madwaleni River Lodge / Luxury Frontiers - Exterior PhotographyMadwaleni River Lodge / Luxury Frontiers - Image 3 of 36Madwaleni River Lodge / Luxury Frontiers - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingMadwaleni River Lodge / Luxury Frontiers - Image 5 of 36Madwaleni River Lodge / Luxury Frontiers - More Images+ 31

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Lodging, Cabins & Lodges
Babanango, South Africa
© Teagan Cunniffe
© Teagan Cunniffe

Text description provided by the architects. Formerly cattle farms, Babanango Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, boasts rich historical, cultural, and environmental significance. Recently, it underwent one of Southern Africa's most ambitious rewilding projects, welcoming back the Big 5 after nearly 150 years. Luxury Frontiers was tasked with creating a lodge celebrating this rewilding and rebirth while paying homage to its layered past. Occupying 20,000 hectares of Zulu-seeped history along the White Umfolozi River, Madwaleni River Lodge intricately stitches historical and tribal heritage into its design.

© Teagan Cunniffe
© Teagan Cunniffe
© Teagan Cunniffe
© Teagan Cunniffe
Area Plan
Area Plan
© Teagan Cunniffe
© Teagan Cunniffe
© Teagan Cunniffe
© Teagan Cunniffe

The twelve tented accommodation units, nestled along the river, feature plunge pools, outdoor seating, lounges, bedrooms, and bathrooms, all offering expansive river views and a deep connection with nature. Inspired by the Zulu shield, each unit boasts a 22-meter curved timber beam supporting a stretch-fabric membrane. Sustainable materials like upcycled timber poles and bamboo decking embrace the lodge's eco-conscious ethos, while traditional African craftsmanship permeates the design.

© Teagan Cunniffe
© Teagan Cunniffe
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Teagan Cunniffe
© Teagan Cunniffe

The central gathering area spans 16,000 square feet, housing various amenities including a restaurant, lounge, library, pool, gym, and wine cellar. Echoing the curved membrane of the units, the buildings feature concrete canvas roofs pigmented to blend into the surroundings. Balustrades emulate Zulu basket weaving patterns, further connecting the lodge to its cultural heritage. Prefabrication and environmentally conscious assembly methods were employed throughout.

© Teagan Cunniffe
© Teagan Cunniffe
Elevation 04
Elevation 04

Holistic sustainability guided the lodge's development, exemplified by the boma—a structure inspired by Zulu beehive huts. Hand-woven with invasive wattle by local artisans, the boma showcases sustainable design and community upliftment at its core.

Project gallery

Project location

Babanango, South Africa

Luxury Frontiers
Wood

Materials and Tags

"Madwaleni River Lodge / Luxury Frontiers" 15 May 2025. ArchDaily.

