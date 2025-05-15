Casa CG / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

+ 13

Category: Houses

Design Team: Néstor Morro

Quantity Surveyor: Iñaki González de Mendiguchia

City: Creixell

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Casa CG was designed for a couple seeking a change. The clients previously lived in a large house and wanted to build a smaller home that felt right for two people. Entirely clad in cork, Casa CG merges with its surroundings while being thermally efficient and making the most of a modest budget.

We designed a compact house with a rectangular floor plan and an asymmetrical roof. This allowed us to gain square meters for a multi-purpose space at a lower cost by increasing the height of only one-half of the house to accommodate a mezzanine. On the ground floor, the kitchen, living, and dining areas are grouped along an open space with windows on three sides. A bedroom and a bathroom are located on a more intimate scale below the mezzanine.

Thin wooden partitions on the interior soften the concrete structure and maximize the usable space. From the outside, Casa CG blends with the tones of the surrounding pine forest thanks to its cork cladding, which also increases the house's thermal inertia.