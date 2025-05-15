Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Casa CG / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

Casa CG / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

Casa CG / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Concrete
Casa CG / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Dining room
Casa CG / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam
Casa CG / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Sink

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Creixell, Spain
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Néstor Morro
  • Quantity Surveyor: Iñaki González de Mendiguchia
  • City: Creixell
  • Country: Spain
Casa CG / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Adria Goulà

Text description provided by the architects. Casa CG was designed for a couple seeking a change. The clients previously lived in a large house and wanted to build a smaller home that felt right for two people. Entirely clad in cork, Casa CG merges with its surroundings while being thermally efficient and making the most of a modest budget.

Casa CG / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Adria Goulà
Casa CG / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Adria Goulà
Casa CG / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Image 14 of 18
Plan - First floor
Casa CG / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Adria Goulà

We designed a compact house with a rectangular floor plan and an asymmetrical roof. This allowed us to gain square meters for a multi-purpose space at a lower cost by increasing the height of only one-half of the house to accommodate a mezzanine. On the ground floor, the kitchen, living, and dining areas are grouped along an open space with windows on three sides. A bedroom and a bathroom are located on a more intimate scale below the mezzanine.

Casa CG / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Sink
© Adria Goulà

Thin wooden partitions on the interior soften the concrete structure and maximize the usable space. From the outside, Casa CG blends with the tones of the surrounding pine forest thanks to its cork cladding, which also increases the house's thermal inertia.

Casa CG / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Adria Goulà

Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
Materials

Wood
Concrete

Projects
Built Projects
Selected Projects
Residential Architecture
Houses
Spain

