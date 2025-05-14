Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Galgo House / Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura

Galgo House / Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura

Save

Galgo House / Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, ChairGalgo House / Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard, PatioGalgo House / Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairGalgo House / Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, DeckGalgo House / Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
Save this picture!
Galgo House / Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

Architecture for humans and whippets - The Galgo House was born from a special request. What started as a functional kennel soon transformed into something larger: a weekend home where the client and his wife could spend time with their dogs and enjoy a more relaxed atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Galgo House / Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard, Patio
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Galgo House / Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura - Image 34 of 36
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Galgo House / Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura - Image 14 of 36
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Galgo House / Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Joana França

Located in a residential complex, the project was guided by the search for the essential. The proposal: to build the minimum necessary for a good life — with comfort, fluidity, and integration with the landscape. Concrete, steel, and wood compose an architecture that does not impose but adapts. Nature flows in and out through large openings, dissolving the boundaries between indoors and outdoors.

Save this picture!
Galgo House / Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Galgo House / Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Joana França

The main house features a master suite in the central volume and two guest rooms camouflaged by lateral brises. The social areas are completely integrated: kitchen, living room, and dining room connect as a single space, embraced by the front porch. Outside, the project is completed with the caretaker's house and structures dedicated to the dogs — functional but aligned with the whole.

Save this picture!
Galgo House / Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Deck
© Joana França

More than just volumes and materials, the Galgo House is about coexistence, quality time, and connection. A space where architecture serves life — with silence, presence, and intention.

Save this picture!
Galgo House / Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Galgo House / Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura" [Casa Galgo / Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura] 14 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030083/galgo-house-tati-tavares-plus-alex-dalcin-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags