Galgo House / Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura

Architecture for humans and whippets - The Galgo House was born from a special request. What started as a functional kennel soon transformed into something larger: a weekend home where the client and his wife could spend time with their dogs and enjoy a more relaxed atmosphere.

Located in a residential complex, the project was guided by the search for the essential. The proposal: to build the minimum necessary for a good life — with comfort, fluidity, and integration with the landscape. Concrete, steel, and wood compose an architecture that does not impose but adapts. Nature flows in and out through large openings, dissolving the boundaries between indoors and outdoors.

The main house features a master suite in the central volume and two guest rooms camouflaged by lateral brises. The social areas are completely integrated: kitchen, living room, and dining room connect as a single space, embraced by the front porch. Outside, the project is completed with the caretaker's house and structures dedicated to the dogs — functional but aligned with the whole.

More than just volumes and materials, the Galgo House is about coexistence, quality time, and connection. A space where architecture serves life — with silence, presence, and intention.