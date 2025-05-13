Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Mon Kluen House / Beautbureau

Mon Kluen House / Beautbureau

Mon Kluen House / Beautbureau - Image 2 of 48Mon Kluen House / Beautbureau - Image 3 of 48Mon Kluen House / Beautbureau - Interior Photography, BedroomMon Kluen House / Beautbureau - Exterior PhotographyMon Kluen House / Beautbureau - More Images+ 43

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Thap Sakae, Thailand
  • Architects: Beautbureau
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aey Srirath Somsawat
  • Lead Architect: Bea Vithayathawornwong
  • Category: Houses
  • Team: Thai Wannasawang
  • Structural Engineer: Next Steps Design & Consultants Co., Ltd.
  • MEP & HVAC: Next Engineering Design Co., Ltd.
  • Interior Design: Prinda Puranananda
  • Contractor: DDC Construction Limited Partnership
  • City: Thap Sakae
  • Country: Thailand
Mon Kluen House / Beautbureau - Exterior Photography, Column
© Aey Srirath Somsawat

Text description provided by the architects. By the beach amidst coconut trees, a house is a framing device that shelters. Pioneering a broad stretch of the pristine Thapsakae Beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan, a Southern province of Thailand, the sheltering ensemble includes a stone shophouse adjacent to a small brick utility barn on a stone plinth within an open pavilion underneath an overarching roof.

Mon Kluen House / Beautbureau - Exterior Photography, Column
© Aey Srirath Somsawat
Mon Kluen House / Beautbureau - Image 2 of 48
© Aey Srirath Somsawat
Mon Kluen House / Beautbureau - Image 48 of 48
Conceptual Diagram
Mon Kluen House / Beautbureau - Image 37 of 48
Axonometric
Mon Kluen House / Beautbureau - Image 10 of 48
© Aey Srirath Somsawat

While conceptualizing the vacation home on a spacious beachfront property nestled among coconut trees, we were intrigued by the owner's reference to shophouses. The urban architectural type's inherent efficiency and practicality greatly appeal to them. Although the generous property allows splaying the programs freely across the land, sprawling resort-style, the owner prefers the pragmatic elegance of vertical stacking, hence a compact double-decker of four bedrooms, stacked shophouse-style, on a site that invites boundless horizontality.

Mon Kluen House / Beautbureau - Image 19 of 48
© Aey Srirath Somsawat
Mon Kluen House / Beautbureau - Image 44 of 48
Ground Floor Plan
Mon Kluen House / Beautbureau - Image 17 of 48
© Aey Srirath Somsawat
Mon Kluen House / Beautbureau - Image 3 of 48
© Aey Srirath Somsawat

We took the prompt as a welcome challenge and an invitation to play, proposing to incorporate two additional types—a micro detached house and a traditional sala –mingling typologies across scales and cultures, elevating them on a shared stage of a stone plinth, anchoring them to the ground, and unifying the entire composition under one giant undulating roof form (which the owner found fittingly wave-like, echoing the sea). Sea breeze flows freely through its airy openness.

Mon Kluen House / Beautbureau - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Aey Srirath Somsawat
Mon Kluen House / Beautbureau - Interior Photography
© Aey Srirath Somsawat

The outcome is an eccentric architectural hybrid that does not retreat into the landscape but aims to frame and celebrate it. Above all, it reflects the spirit of its inhabitants: bold, unapologetically practical, yet imaginative and open to contradiction. Mon in Thai means spell or magic; Kluen means waves. Mon Kluen, as titled by its owner, translates to tidal spell. 

Mon Kluen House / Beautbureau - Exterior Photography
© Aey Srirath Somsawat

About this office
Beautbureau
Office

