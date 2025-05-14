Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects

Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Renovation, Extension
Northcote, Australia
  • Architects: Austin Maynard Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  206
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Derek Swalwell
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Neolith, Electrolux, Fisher & Paykel, Miele, ABI Interiors, About Space, Beacon Lighting, Bespoke Wiring, Capral, Caroma, ClearVue Sun Control, Corian, Design Stuff, Designer Dooware, Dulux, Faucet Strommen, Fyber, Grange Joinery, Jardan, Laal Lighting, +8
  • Builder: CBD Contracting
  • Project Team: Andrew Maynard, Mark Austin, Kathryne Houchin
  • Total Site Area: 468m2
  • Original Retained Floor Area: 104 m2
  • New Floor Area: 102 m2
  • Plus New First Floor Are: 94m2 + 8m2 hangout above (plus nets).
  • Building Surveyor: Code Compliance
  • Net Engineer: Tensys Engineering
  • City: Northcote
  • Country: Australia
Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. Clarke is the renovation and extension of a single-storey weatherboard cottage in Northcote, once void of light, definition, separation, and all hope of personal space.

Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, Garden, Courtyard
© Derek Swalwell

Drawn to deliberative design, simplicity, and functionality, inspired by their year living in Japan, a family of four (work-from-home professionals and their two teenage daughters), asked for more considered and purposeful space. "Something different." Modern but not stark or boxy, bright and open but also cosy and comfortable, areas to come together and entertain, and private spaces suited to each individual.

Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, Garden, Courtyard, Patio
© Derek Swalwell
Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Image 40 of 46
Plan - Ground Floor
Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Exterior Photography
© Derek Swalwell

In realising all aspects of the brief and embedding the solutions into the language of the building, the extension became an unusual stepping and overlapping shape. To unify, a batten screen is set over, providing shade and privacy and bringing together new and old in a simple meeting of forms.

Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Derek Swalwell

The owner's brief detailed two major objectives - functionality and space to harmoniously co-exist. Alone Together was the prevailing theme. They asked for intimate retreats and areas spacious enough to accommodate large family gatherings. The indoors and outdoors would seamlessly merge. They wanted a highly practical and socially active living/kitchen/dining, with a laundry, a pantry, a dedicated home office, and a second study/ guest bedroom. With recent studies showing around fifty percent of 18 to 29-year-olds still living at home, they hoped to provide their teenagers with their own 'apartment' - or at least the feeling of one.

Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Garden, Courtyard, Patio
© Derek Swalwell
Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Derek Swalwell
Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Image 46 of 46
Section A / Section B
Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Door, Courtyard
© Derek Swalwell

The old house presented great character and was, in general, a good state, requiring only necessary work to thermally and structurally improve the fabric (re-stumping, repainting, re-plastering, new flooring, heating, and electrical). The bathroom and ensuite had already been upgraded, and a redo was not required.

Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Lighting, Door, Glass, Handrail
© Derek Swalwell
Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Derek Swalwell

The alteration and addition begin with the configuration of a new side entry, to bypass private space and reorient access into the centre of the house. The gate opens into the first of three pocket garden/light wells, inviting air flow and views of greenery into the house, here, through the windows of the laundry and the home office on each side.

Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Image 16 of 46
© Derek Swalwell

Off the entry, a perforated steel staircase leads directly up to the 'apartment', comprising two bedrooms, a central bathroom 'box', a secret pink craft room, and a study/TV/retreat, with a generous hammock utilising the high ceiling.

Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Derek Swalwell
Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior Photography
© Derek Swalwell
Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Image 41 of 46
Plan - 1st Floor
Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Lighting, Handrail
© Derek Swalwell

To define the original part of the house with respect to the addition, the external materiality of painted weatherboards is continued internally. Not typically used as an interior wall finish, its application draws the exterior inside, creating visual and spatial separation between the old and newly built, and confusing the perception of inside and out. Bluestone paving is used as internal flooring inside the entry to further reinforce the intent.

Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Lighting, Handrail, Door
© Derek Swalwell
Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior Photography, Glass
© Derek Swalwell

In strategically avoiding the expansive open-plan living from feeling as the owners feared, "too cavenous" the lounge room extends off the main entertaining zone. Providing just the right amount of space, the form sits slightly raised and protrudes, like a pavilion, sitting within and fully opening up to the garden.

Clarke House / Austin Maynard Architects - Image 36 of 46
© Derek Swalwell

Austin Maynard Architects
Wood Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Extension Australia

Wood Concrete Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Extension Australia
