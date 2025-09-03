Healthpeak Properties Vantage Campus / Flad Architects

+ 19

Category: Offices, Commercial Architecture

Principal In Charge: Joseph Marshall

Design Director And Principal: Philip Ra

Design Team: Mauricio Ortega, Janie Angeleri, Leigh Parker, Greg Lehman, James Kraus, Gabrielle Saponara, Ryan Nearman, Duane Lee

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Meyers+

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: KPW

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Wilsey Ham

Landscape Architecture: Fletcher Studios

General Constructing: Hathaway Dinwiddie

City: South San Francisco

Country: United States

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Designed to nurture discoveries that will shape the biotech industry, the new Vantage Development offers a cutting-edge, purpose-built life science campus to serve the region's academic, commercial, and industrial science and technology research institutions.