Healthpeak Properties Vantage Campus / Flad Architects

•
South San Francisco, United States
-
Architects: Flad Architects
- Area: 364000 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Jason O’Rear
-
Manufacturers: Owens Corning, Sika, dormakaba, AGC, Centria, Certaineed Corp, Hilti
- Category: Offices, Commercial Architecture
- Principal In Charge: Joseph Marshall
- Design Director And Principal: Philip Ra
- Design Team: Mauricio Ortega, Janie Angeleri, Leigh Parker, Greg Lehman, James Kraus, Gabrielle Saponara, Ryan Nearman, Duane Lee
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Meyers+
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: KPW
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Wilsey Ham
- Landscape Architecture: Fletcher Studios
- General Constructing: Hathaway Dinwiddie
- City: South San Francisco
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Designed to nurture discoveries that will shape the biotech industry, the new Vantage Development offers a cutting-edge, purpose-built life science campus to serve the region's academic, commercial, and industrial science and technology research institutions.