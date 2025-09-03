Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. United States
  5. Healthpeak Properties Vantage Campus / Flad Architects

Healthpeak Properties Vantage Campus / Flad Architects

Save

Healthpeak Properties Vantage Campus / Flad Architects - Image 2 of 24Healthpeak Properties Vantage Campus / Flad Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeHealthpeak Properties Vantage Campus / Flad Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodHealthpeak Properties Vantage Campus / Flad Architects - Exterior PhotographyHealthpeak Properties Vantage Campus / Flad Architects - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Commercial Architecture
South San Francisco, United States
  • Architects: Flad Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  364000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jason O’Rear
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Owens Corning, Sika, dormakaba, AGC, Centria, Certaineed Corp, Hilti
  • Principal In Charge: Joseph Marshall
  • Design Director And Principal: Philip Ra
  • Design Team: Mauricio Ortega, Janie Angeleri, Leigh Parker, Greg Lehman, James Kraus, Gabrielle Saponara, Ryan Nearman, Duane Lee
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Meyers+
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: KPW
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Wilsey Ham
  • Landscape Architecture: Fletcher Studios
  • General Constructing: Hathaway Dinwiddie
  • City: South San Francisco
  • Country: United States
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Healthpeak Properties Vantage Campus / Flad Architects - Image 2 of 24
© Jason O’Rear

Text description provided by the architects. Designed to nurture discoveries that will shape the biotech industry, the new Vantage Development offers a cutting-edge, purpose-built life science campus to serve the region's academic, commercial, and industrial science and technology research institutions.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Flad Architects
Office

Material

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesCommercial ArchitectureUnited States

Materials and Tags

GlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesCommercial ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "Healthpeak Properties Vantage Campus / Flad Architects" 03 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030006/healthpeak-properties-vantage-flad-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Top #Tags