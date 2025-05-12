Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. PR House / Plus Idea Studio

PR House / Plus Idea Studio

Save

PR House / Plus Idea Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairPR House / Plus Idea Studio - Interior Photography, LightingPR House / Plus Idea Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcretePR House / Plus Idea Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood, Concrete, CourtyardPR House / Plus Idea Studio - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Phan Rang–Tháp Chàm, Vietnam
  • Architects: Plus Idea Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  513
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Paul Phan
  • Lead Architects: Ha Nam Nguyen
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Manager: Thanh My Vo Thi
  • Architect: Thanh Tung Tran
  • Structure Engineer: Hong Duc Le
  • City: Phan Rang–Tháp Chàm
  • Country: Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
PR House / Plus Idea Studio - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Paul Phan

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a high-density residential area of Phan Rang - Thap Cham, a coastal city with intense heat and sea breezes, this private residence was designed to adapt to the local climate. The architectural approach minimizes direct sunlight exposure while maximizing the cooling effect of natural sea winds.

Save this picture!
PR House / Plus Idea Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood, Concrete, Courtyard
© Paul Phan

The house spans 513m² of built area on a compact 178m² plot, consisting of a ground floor, an upper floor, and a roof level. The design emphasizes flexibility and a strong connection to nature, using raw and local materials to express the personality of the homeowners.

Save this picture!
PR House / Plus Idea Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Table, Countertop
© Paul Phan
Save this picture!
PR House / Plus Idea Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Paul Phan
Save this picture!
PR House / Plus Idea Studio - Image 38 of 42
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
PR House / Plus Idea Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Paul Phan

A central concept of the home is creating a space that encourages family interaction. Designed for a couple with two young children, the ground floor features an open layout, without permanent walls between the living room, kitchen, and common areas, to support communication and connection in daily life. Upstairs, bedrooms are arranged with sliding partitions instead of enclosed rooms, allowing the level of privacy to be adjusted as needed and transforming the upper floor into a shared space when desired.

Save this picture!
PR House / Plus Idea Studio - Image 19 of 42
© Paul Phan
Save this picture!
PR House / Plus Idea Studio - Image 26 of 42
© Paul Phan
Save this picture!
PR House / Plus Idea Studio - Image 39 of 42
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
PR House / Plus Idea Studio - Image 41 of 42
Section
Save this picture!
PR House / Plus Idea Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Paul Phan
Save this picture!
PR House / Plus Idea Studio - Interior Photography
© Paul Phan

To respond to the harsh climate, the house incorporates wide eaves, sun-shading screens, and strategically placed greenery that act as buffer zones, providing shade and soft, indirect natural light. Thick walls reduce both heat gain and urban noise, enhancing indoor comfort.

Save this picture!
PR House / Plus Idea Studio - Image 31 of 42
© Paul Phan

Unconventionally, the home forgoes typical tiled finishes. Instead, it celebrates raw concrete on both ceilings and floors. A double-layer concrete slab system was used, carefully anchored and detailed to accommodate embedded technical systems with precision. Warm, directional lighting adds to the cozy and distinctive ambiance. More than just a shelter, the home offers a sustainable and harmonious living environment. It fosters close family bonds and a deeper connection with the natural surroundings.

Save this picture!
PR House / Plus Idea Studio - Image 8 of 42
© Paul Phan

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Plus Idea Studio
Office

Materials

WoodConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "PR House / Plus Idea Studio" 12 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030004/pr-house-plus-idea-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags