Dohori House / George Kouparitsas Architects

Category: Houses

General Constructing: Walvin Constructions

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. George Kouparitsas Architects led the transformation of the 'Dohori House,' a five-bedroom residence located in one of Ascot's most prestigious cul-de-sacs. Originally a modest pre-war home, Dohori held considerable charm and character that the owners were keen to preserve. However, their brief called for a dramatic reimagining—one that introduced open-plan living, five generously sized bedrooms, multiple entertaining zones, and modern amenities, all while retaining the understated street presence and historical identity of the original dwelling.

A core inspiration for the design was Brazilian subtropical architecture, known for its expressive materiality, deep connection to outdoor living, and its seamless transitions between interior and exterior spaces. This influence is evident in the use of robust cast-in-situ concrete for the double-storey extension, which brings thermal mass, texture, and sculptural form to the new addition. The concrete contrasts intentionally with the retained pre-war façade, celebrating the junction of heritage and contemporary form.

The architectural language draws on the Brazilian approach to passive cooling and shaded outdoor living—deep overhangs, a breezy open-plan ground floor, and carefully framed garden views all respond to the Queensland climate while offering generous social zones for entertaining. The lower level includes the main communal areas: kitchen, living, dining, an expansive patio with a high-spec outdoor eatery, a library, a guest bedroom, and an office. The upper level houses the home's five bedrooms and additional family living spaces, forming a private retreat that overlooks the lush rear garden.

Spatially, the configuration ensures a sense of progression—from the intimate, modest frontage, through to the expansive, light-filled core at the rear. This spatial choreography mirrors the Brazilian tradition of gradual reveal, creating moments of compression and release.

Key challenges included working within strict planning controls associated with the home's pre-war classification and resolving the transition between old and new elements, both structurally and visually. Site constraints, such as limited width and neighbouring properties, also required nuanced spatial planning to balance privacy, daylight, and airflow.

A former horse stable at the rear of the block was cleverly converted into a contemporary home gym, adding a unique adaptive reuse element to the project. At the front, a minimal carport was added, integrating seamlessly with the overall composition. Dohori House ultimately blends subtropical design principles, contextual sensitivity, and bold materiality to deliver a home that is both grounded in place and globally informed.