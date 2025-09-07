Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. China
  5. Lemaire Chengdu Boutique Store / F.O.G. Architecture

Lemaire Chengdu Boutique Store / F.O.G. Architecture

Save

Lemaire Chengdu Boutique Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior PhotographyLemaire Chengdu Boutique Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, WoodLemaire Chengdu Boutique Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, GlassLemaire Chengdu Boutique Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, WoodLemaire Chengdu Boutique Store / F.O.G. Architecture - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail Interiors
Chengdu, China
  • Category: Retail Interiors
  • Design Team: Zou Dejing, Wu Leilei, Tang Mo, Wang Shengqi, Xiong Aijie, Huang Yingzi, Zhang Chi, Zhan Di, Zheng Yu
  • Public Art Consultant: Company Per Form | Gao Muxi, Wang Chang, Shi Xizhi, Cheng Yunwei
  • Decoration Consultant: SUNDAY PROJECT | Linda Wang
  • Vintage Furniture Support: 20C GALLERY; Lonehorn Vintage Home; Habiter Apartment
  • Structural Consultant: JuanKou Structure | Tao Xinwei
  • Lighting Consultant: AURA Studio
  • General Contractor: Beijing Youlong Jinsheng
  • Project Management: French House
  • Copywriting: Li Nian, Huang Nan
  • City: Chengdu
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lemaire Chengdu Boutique Store / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography
© Wen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Lemaire boutique in Chengdu Taikoo Li is located in the bustling Taikoo Li district. Despite its proximity to landmarks like the Apple Store and Fountain Plaza, visitors experience a surprising sense of tranquility upon arrival. This contrast of "serenity amidst the bustle" inspired both the site selection and the design concept.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
F.O.G. Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "Lemaire Chengdu Boutique Store / F.O.G. Architecture" 07 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029999/lemaire-chengdu-boutique-store-fog-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Wen Studio

Lemaire 成都精品店 / F.O.G. Architecture

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Compact KitchensCheck the latest Compact KitchensCheck the latest Compact Kitchens

Check the latest Compact Kitchens

Top #Tags