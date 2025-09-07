Lemaire Chengdu Boutique Store / F.O.G. Architecture

•
Chengdu, China
-
Architects: F.O.G. Architecture
- Area: 140 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Wen Studio
- Category: Retail Interiors
- Design Team: Zou Dejing, Wu Leilei, Tang Mo, Wang Shengqi, Xiong Aijie, Huang Yingzi, Zhang Chi, Zhan Di, Zheng Yu
- Public Art Consultant: Company Per Form | Gao Muxi, Wang Chang, Shi Xizhi, Cheng Yunwei
- Decoration Consultant: SUNDAY PROJECT | Linda Wang
- Vintage Furniture Support: 20C GALLERY; Lonehorn Vintage Home; Habiter Apartment
- Structural Consultant: JuanKou Structure | Tao Xinwei
- Lighting Consultant: AURA Studio
- General Contractor: Beijing Youlong Jinsheng
- Project Management: French House
- Copywriting: Li Nian, Huang Nan
- City: Chengdu
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The Lemaire boutique in Chengdu Taikoo Li is located in the bustling Taikoo Li district. Despite its proximity to landmarks like the Apple Store and Fountain Plaza, visitors experience a surprising sense of tranquility upon arrival. This contrast of "serenity amidst the bustle" inspired both the site selection and the design concept.