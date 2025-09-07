Lemaire Chengdu Boutique Store / F.O.G. Architecture

+ 27

Category: Retail Interiors

Design Team: Zou Dejing, Wu Leilei, Tang Mo, Wang Shengqi, Xiong Aijie, Huang Yingzi, Zhang Chi, Zhan Di, Zheng Yu

Public Art Consultant: Company Per Form | Gao Muxi, Wang Chang, Shi Xizhi, Cheng Yunwei

Decoration Consultant: SUNDAY PROJECT | Linda Wang

Vintage Furniture Support: 20C GALLERY; Lonehorn Vintage Home; Habiter Apartment

Structural Consultant: JuanKou Structure | Tao Xinwei

Lighting Consultant: AURA Studio

General Contractor: Beijing Youlong Jinsheng

Project Management: French House

Copywriting: Li Nian, Huang Nan

City: Chengdu

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Lemaire boutique in Chengdu Taikoo Li is located in the bustling Taikoo Li district. Despite its proximity to landmarks like the Apple Store and Fountain Plaza, visitors experience a surprising sense of tranquility upon arrival. This contrast of "serenity amidst the bustle" inspired both the site selection and the design concept.