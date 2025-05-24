Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Kreg Tool Corporate Headquarters / Neumann Monson Architects

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Ankeny, United States
Kreg Tool Corporate Headquarters / Neumann Monson Architects - Image 2 of 17
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio

Text description provided by the architects. A 50,000-square-foot office and a 105,000-square-foot manufacturing facility merge into global headquarters for a leading pocket joinery tool manufacturer. Located on a sustainably managed 25-acre campus, the facility is master-planned to accept two-fold growth. Its design amplifies innovation and agility by deconstructing previously siloed teams.

Kreg Tool Corporate Headquarters / Neumann Monson Architects - Image 10 of 17
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio

A central Marketplace serves as the facility's "heart," connecting its "hands" (manufacturing) with its "head" (office). Its location at the intersection of two major axes aids in wayfinding. The central stair, designed to reflect the company's mission, promotes impromptu gatherings and serves as a platform for all-staff meetings.

Kreg Tool Corporate Headquarters / Neumann Monson Architects - Interior Photography
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio
Kreg Tool Corporate Headquarters / Neumann Monson Architects - Image 16 of 17
Plan
Kreg Tool Corporate Headquarters / Neumann Monson Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio

Throughout the facility, various formal and informal meeting spaces provide flexibility and choice. Ample daylighting, scenic views, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an outdoor walking path, and an open-air courtyard support employee wellness.

Kreg Tool Corporate Headquarters / Neumann Monson Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio

The office's structure is steel framed with laminated wood and roof decks. The north façade's full-height glazing maximizes daylight and views in the office. East and west façades are clad in a black metal rainscreen assembly with clerestory windows for additional daylight. 14ʺ x 40ʺ precast concrete panels comprise the manufacturing component's perimeter, and a tall curtain wall provides natural light. Reducing the facility's energy load, the warehouse roof contains a photovoltaic system.

Kreg Tool Corporate Headquarters / Neumann Monson Architects - Image 12 of 17
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio
Kreg Tool Corporate Headquarters / Neumann Monson Architects - Image 17 of 17
Diagram

Together, the facility's massing and materiality blur the lines between the office and manufacturing components to break down silos and represent this employee-owned company's values. The materiality creates a balanced and pragmatic response that speaks to the company's Midwestern roots.

Kreg Tool Corporate Headquarters / Neumann Monson Architects - Image 13 of 17
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio

Project location

Address:Ankeny, United States

About this office
Neumann Monson Architects
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsUnited States

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Kreg Tool Corporate Headquarters / Neumann Monson Architects" 24 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029973/kreg-tool-corporate-headquarters-neumann-monson-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

