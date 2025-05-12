Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Earth-Hugging Duke Plaza / Edge Architects

Earth-Hugging Duke Plaza / Edge Architects - Exterior Photography

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Commercial Architecture
Wanning, China
  Architects: Edge Architects
  Area: 748
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Yang Chen
  Lead Architects: Xi Chen
  Design Team: Suyang Liu, Chen Yao, YinPeng Yang, ShengLian He
  Clients: Hainan Wanning Riyue Bay Surfing Services Co., Ltd.
  City: Wanning
  Country: China
Earth-Hugging Duke Plaza / Edge Architects - Exterior Photography
© Yang Chen

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated in Tianxin Village at Riyue Bay, Wanning City, Hainan Province. As the closest village to Riyue Bay, it serves as the daily hub for surf enthusiasts ("wave riders"). The client, a long-established surf club at Riyue Bay, envisions this space to integrate recreational activities, sports, dining, and accommodation facilities.

© Yang Chen
© Yang Chen
© Yang Chen
© Yang Chen

1.The building extends horizontally parallel to the terrain, featuring an exposed dark gray-painted steel framework. Functional spaces are clad in transparent polycarbonate panels on their facades. Its form evokes a shirtless surfer prone on a paddleboard – tanned and gripping a wave.

© Yang Chen
© Yang Chen
© Yang Chen

2.The building adopts a cluster layout to integrate multiple functions, combining commercial fronts with residential rears. The front plaza steps back from the village road, forming a sports area and open square. A V-shaped incision through the structure links the plaza to the building.Given Riyue Bay's intense sunlight and year-round warmth, the shaded V-shaped transitional space beneath the canopy provides comfortable outdoor areas. Spatial progression flows from the open plaza → shaded canopy zone → rear woodland, with visual transitions from dynamic to tranquil, seamlessly connecting users to nature.

© Yang Chen
© Yang Chen
© Yang Chen
© Yang Chen

3.The rear section houses guest rooms clustered around a central courtyard, connected to the main structure via eaves galleries. Rooms are oriented toward the woodland at the site's rear, featuring a horizontally divided window system: upper and lower sections feature translucent panels for diffused daylight, while the central band frames the woodland scenery. Select rooms incorporate skylights, creating dramatic interplay of light and shadow during specific hours.

© Yang Chen
© Yang Chen
© Yang Chen
© Yang Chen
© Yang Chen
© Yang Chen

4.The cluster configuration and transparent cladding of facades aim to minimize the building's visual mass, adopting a recessive posture in dialogue with the village, sea, distant mountains, and adjacent woods. Undulating colored translucent canopies – their forms hinting at wind movement – cast chromatic traces when illuminated by sunlight.

Earth-Hugging Duke Plaza / Edge Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Lighting, Bed
© Yang Chen

Since 2023, Riyue Bay and Tianxin Village have been witnessing chaotic development marked by disorderly construction, unregulated practices of internet celebrities and surf coaches. This building strives to preserve the surfers' unpretentious rhythm – their ardent passion and reverence for nature – amidst this frenzied transformation.

© Yang Chen
© Yang Chen

Project location

Address: Wanning, Hainan, China

Edge Architects
Commercial Architecture, China
Cite: "Earth-Hugging Duke Plaza / Edge Architects" 12 May 2025. ArchDaily.

