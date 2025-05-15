Lapland Central Hospital Extension / Verstas Architects

+ 33

Category: Healthcare Architecture, Hospital, Extension

Lead Team: Ilkka Salminen, Riina Palva, Jussi Palva, Väinö Nikkilä

Design Team: Pasi Piironen, Pekka Salminen, Anna Björn, Aleksi Räihä, Lauri Salo, Tommi Terästö, Aapo Airas, Aino Airas, Otto Autio, Soile Heikkinen, Kari Holopainen, Erik Huhtamies, Santeri Hänninen, Jessica Högsten, Jukka Kangasniemi, Aleksis Kilpeläinen, Ulpu Kojo, Sirpa Laaninen, Oksana Lebedeva, Ida Lähdesmäki, Atte Mattila, Milla Parkkali, Miguel Pereira, Jaana Räsänen, Nina Sandell, Klaus Seppänen, Sanni Sipilä, Anniina Taivainen, Elina Vähäkylä, Carl von Numers, Pyry Kantonen, Arto Ollila, Johanna Mustonen

Principal Designer: Ilkka Salminen

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: WSP Finland Oy

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Geobotnia Oy

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Granlund Oy, A-Insinöörit Oy Lappi

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Jensen Hughes Finland Oy, Delfoi Oy, Sitowise Oy

Interior Design: Verstas Architects

Landscape Architecture: Verstas Architects

City: Rovaniemi

Country: Finland

Text description provided by the architects. Originally completed in the 1980s, the Lapland Central Hospital was designed by one of Finland's most renowned hospital architects, Reino Koivula. The extensions double the current premises of the hospital, including e.g., emergency outpatient clinic, observation ward, operation rooms, psychiatric wards, and facilities for several supporting functions. The extensions create conditions for extensive operations synergy, transforming the hospital campus into a more integrated and efficient whole.

The new section of the hot hospital and parking building is positioned to the east of the existing hospital. Wooden surfaces under the entrance canopy and interior create a warm and inviting atmosphere. The psychiatric hospital is located west of the central hospital building. Its patient wards and outdoor yard are situated next to a small forest, bringing nature into the treatment process. The patient is at the center, with good customer experience, safety, effective treatment, and staff well-being as key goals.

The architecture of the new buildings is consistent and recognizable. The primary facade material for the psychiatric hospital is wood with a translucent finish, while the facades of the hot hospital feature white concrete and aluminum. Vertical lamellas and floor-level overhangs provide weather protection and reduce the need for mechanical cooling. The modular facade solution allows for the flexible placement of spaces of various sizes along the facade, thereby supporting the adaptability of the interior.

The revised layout of the hospital campus is based on creating a new east-west oriented internal connection, which serves as the spatial and functional unifying backbone of the plan. The architecture conveys humaneness and patient-centered care, while evoking images of Lapland's nature. Materials, spatial solutions, and natural light create a safe, healing environment that serves both patients' effective treatment and the well-being of the staff. Public artworks implemented on the hospital campus enliven the surroundings and promote active rehabilitation.