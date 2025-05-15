Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Lapland Central Hospital Extension / Verstas Architects

Lapland Central Hospital Extension / Verstas Architects - Exterior PhotographyLapland Central Hospital Extension / Verstas Architects - Image 3 of 38Lapland Central Hospital Extension / Verstas Architects - Interior Photography, WoodLapland Central Hospital Extension / Verstas Architects - Interior PhotographyLapland Central Hospital Extension / Verstas Architects - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Healthcare Architecture, Hospital, Extension
Rovaniemi, Finland
  • Architects: Verstas Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  52000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Niclas Mäkelä
  • Lead Architects: Riina Palva, Jussi Palva, Väinö Nikkilä
  • Lead Team: Ilkka Salminen, Riina Palva, Jussi Palva, Väinö Nikkilä
  • Design Team: Pasi Piironen, Pekka Salminen, Anna Björn, Aleksi Räihä, Lauri Salo, Tommi Terästö, Aapo Airas, Aino Airas, Otto Autio, Soile Heikkinen, Kari Holopainen, Erik Huhtamies, Santeri Hänninen, Jessica Högsten, Jukka Kangasniemi, Aleksis Kilpeläinen, Ulpu Kojo, Sirpa Laaninen, Oksana Lebedeva, Ida Lähdesmäki, Atte Mattila, Milla Parkkali, Miguel Pereira, Jaana Räsänen, Nina Sandell, Klaus Seppänen, Sanni Sipilä, Anniina Taivainen, Elina Vähäkylä, Carl von Numers, Pyry Kantonen, Arto Ollila, Johanna Mustonen
  • Principal Designer: Ilkka Salminen
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: WSP Finland Oy
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Geobotnia Oy
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Granlund Oy, A-Insinöörit Oy Lappi
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Jensen Hughes Finland Oy, Delfoi Oy, Sitowise Oy
  • Interior Design: Verstas Architects
  • Landscape Architecture: Verstas Architects
  • City: Rovaniemi
  • Country: Finland
Lapland Central Hospital Extension / Verstas Architects - Exterior Photography
© Niclas Mäkelä

Text description provided by the architects. Originally completed in the 1980s, the Lapland Central Hospital was designed by one of Finland's most renowned hospital architects, Reino Koivula. The extensions double the current premises of the hospital, including e.g., emergency outpatient clinic, observation ward, operation rooms, psychiatric wards, and facilities for several supporting functions. The extensions create conditions for extensive operations synergy, transforming the hospital campus into a more integrated and efficient whole.

Lapland Central Hospital Extension / Verstas Architects - Image 3 of 38
© Niclas Mäkelä
Lapland Central Hospital Extension / Verstas Architects - Image 28 of 38
1st Floor Plan
Lapland Central Hospital Extension / Verstas Architects - Image 8 of 38
© Niclas Mäkelä

The new section of the hot hospital and parking building is positioned to the east of the existing hospital. Wooden surfaces under the entrance canopy and interior create a warm and inviting atmosphere. The psychiatric hospital is located west of the central hospital building. Its patient wards and outdoor yard are situated next to a small forest, bringing nature into the treatment process. The patient is at the center, with good customer experience, safety, effective treatment, and staff well-being as key goals.

Lapland Central Hospital Extension / Verstas Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Niclas Mäkelä

The architecture of the new buildings is consistent and recognizable. The primary facade material for the psychiatric hospital is wood with a translucent finish, while the facades of the hot hospital feature white concrete and aluminum. Vertical lamellas and floor-level overhangs provide weather protection and reduce the need for mechanical cooling. The modular facade solution allows for the flexible placement of spaces of various sizes along the facade, thereby supporting the adaptability of the interior.

Lapland Central Hospital Extension / Verstas Architects - Interior Photography
© Niclas Mäkelä
Lapland Central Hospital Extension / Verstas Architects - Image 30 of 38
Section
Lapland Central Hospital Extension / Verstas Architects - Exterior Photography
© Niclas Mäkelä
Lapland Central Hospital Extension / Verstas Architects - Exterior Photography
© Niclas Mäkelä

The revised layout of the hospital campus is based on creating a new east-west oriented internal connection, which serves as the spatial and functional unifying backbone of the plan. The architecture conveys humaneness and patient-centered care, while evoking images of Lapland's nature. Materials, spatial solutions, and natural light create a safe, healing environment that serves both patients' effective treatment and the well-being of the staff. Public artworks implemented on the hospital campus enliven the surroundings and promote active rehabilitation.

Lapland Central Hospital Extension / Verstas Architects - Exterior Photography
© Niclas Mäkelä

Project location

Address:Rovaniemi, Finland

About this office
Verstas Architects
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcarehospitalRefurbishmentExtensionFinland

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcarehospitalRefurbishmentExtensionFinland
Cite: "Lapland Central Hospital Extension / Verstas Architects" 15 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029946/lapland-central-hospital-extension-verstas-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

