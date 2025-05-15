Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. Settler's House Conversion / Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten

Settler's House Conversion / Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten

Save

Settler's House Conversion / Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten - Interior PhotographySettler's House Conversion / Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick, BeamSettler's House Conversion / Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam, ChairSettler's House Conversion / Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, BeamSettler's House Conversion / Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Refurbishment
Brüssow, Germany
  • Architects: Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  135
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Schnepp Renou
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gutmann, Bruderus, Claytec, Evoline, Hagemeister, Vola, Weber Saint-Gobain
  • Category: Houses, Refurbishment
  • Lead Team: Mathias Klöpfel, Robert Zeimer
  • Design Team: Philipp Homner, Linda Pyko
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: BauART
  • City: Brüssow
  • Country: Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Settler's House Conversion / Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten - Interior Photography
© Schnepp Renou

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural context is a 1950s settler's house in a remote community 150 km north-east of Berlin. The conversion focuses on the interior of the petite, 2-story building. The logic of the interior spaces is reinterpreted with a sculptural room insert. This new spatial element, made of exposed brickwork, houses a staircase and the fireplace. Its unique quality is created by the precision the few materials are crafted. The choice of brick format and its jointing follows the gradient of the wooden steps, which are precisely integrated into the brickwork. The shape of the sculptural room insert follows the directions of movement and the visual relationships of the surrounding living spaces. Its design is robust, differentiated, and adaptive.

Save this picture!
Settler's House Conversion / Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick, Beam
© Schnepp Renou
Save this picture!
Settler's House Conversion / Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten - Image 17 of 25
Axonometry - Brick Sculpture
Save this picture!
Settler's House Conversion / Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam, Chair
© Schnepp Renou

Sustainability is achieved through the reduction of the number of materials, as well as through the simplicity and permanence of the structural interventions. An open matrix of merging living spaces unfolds around the powerful room insert made of exposed brickwork. The atmosphere of the interior spaces is characterized by the interplay of brickwork, clay-plastered existing walls, and historical and newly added timber constructions. The kitchen furniture is deliberately designed in contrasting colors with filigree stainless steel construction frames.

Save this picture!
Settler's House Conversion / Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten - Image 7 of 25
© Schnepp Renou
Save this picture!
Settler's House Conversion / Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten - Image 19 of 25
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Settler's House Conversion / Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick
© Schnepp Renou

Perforated window shutters made of powder-coated steel help create the feeling of sleeping outdoors in summer. At the same time, they provide cooling at night without any additional air conditioning system. Where necessary, the existing openings in the façades were enlarged to open up the view of the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
Settler's House Conversion / Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Schnepp Renou
Save this picture!
Settler's House Conversion / Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten - Image 21 of 25
Section A
Save this picture!
Settler's House Conversion / Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten - Interior Photography, Wood
© Schnepp Renou
Save this picture!
Settler's House Conversion / Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Beam
© Schnepp Renou

The conversion, made with simple materials and a high precision of craftsmanship, creates striking, yet flexible living spaces and serves as a country retreat for a young family.

Save this picture!
Settler's House Conversion / Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten - Image 6 of 25
© Schnepp Renou

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten
Office

Materials

GlassConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentGermany

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentGermany
Cite: "Settler's House Conversion / Kloepfel Zeimer Architekten" 15 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029945/conversion-of-a-settlers-house-battin-d-kloepfel-zeimer-architekten-berlin> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags