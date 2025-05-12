Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Apartment V / Naki Atelier

Apartment V / Naki Atelier - Interior Photography, Door, Concrete
Apartment V / Naki Atelier - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
Apartment V / Naki Atelier - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair

Refurbishment, Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
Ermioni, Greece
Apartment V / Naki Atelier - Interior Photography, Door, Concrete
© Thanos Palaskos / Bessawissa Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Ermionida area, Greece, Apartment V is a former high-ceiling, ground-floor machinery workshop of 75 sqm transformed into a vibrant living space by Naki Atelier. The apartment spans between the local street and the backyard. The main façade was strategically designed to optimize the entrance of natural light into the house since it is the only side daylight enters the apartment.

Apartment V / Naki Atelier - Image 3 of 36
© Thanos Palaskos / Bessawissa Studio

The renovated house is divided into two basic areas, the private one that includes two bedrooms and a bathroom, and a big open multifunctional living area. The private area is reached by a corridor that continues the linear part of the kitchen. The other part of the kitchen that constitutes the core of the house includes the dining area with a hanging steel structure above, and the loft.

Apartment V / Naki Atelier - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Thanos Palaskos / Bessawissa Studio
Apartment V / Naki Atelier - Image 33 of 36
Plan
Apartment V / Naki Atelier - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
© Thanos Palaskos / Bessawissa Studio

The latter creates an extra resting area, and it also forms the 'roof' of the kitchen as well as the dining area. In addition, it lowers the height, creating a much cozier atmosphere. Taking advantage of the existing high ceiling of 4.20m, the loft was conceived as an open integrated space between two levels, where the natural light interconnects the multiple spaces.

Apartment V / Naki Atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Thanos Palaskos / Bessawissa Studio
Apartment V / Naki Atelier - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Bed
© Thanos Palaskos / Bessawissa Studio
Apartment V / Naki Atelier - Image 29 of 36
Sketch - Section
Apartment V / Naki Atelier - Interior Photography
© Thanos Palaskos / Bessawissa Studio

The loft, as an architectural piece of furniture, has been envisioned as the key feature of the design, and it incorporates multiple services, including the kitchen, the dining area, the relaxing area, and the storage. In memory of its first use, the new space consists of red coloured steel structures and stainless steel custom-made furniture. Tinos green marble, thick textiles, bold coloured tiles, and raw birch plywood were chosen to reinforce the contemporary character of the apartment.

Apartment V / Naki Atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs, Lighting, Handrail
© Thanos Palaskos / Bessawissa Studio

Project location

Address:Ermioni, Greece

Naki Atelier
WoodSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsGreece

Cite: "Apartment V / Naki Atelier" 12 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029940/apartment-v-naki-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

