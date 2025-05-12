Apartment V / Naki Atelier

+ 31

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Ermionida area, Greece, Apartment V is a former high-ceiling, ground-floor machinery workshop of 75 sqm transformed into a vibrant living space by Naki Atelier. The apartment spans between the local street and the backyard. The main façade was strategically designed to optimize the entrance of natural light into the house since it is the only side daylight enters the apartment.

The renovated house is divided into two basic areas, the private one that includes two bedrooms and a bathroom, and a big open multifunctional living area. The private area is reached by a corridor that continues the linear part of the kitchen. The other part of the kitchen that constitutes the core of the house includes the dining area with a hanging steel structure above, and the loft.

The latter creates an extra resting area, and it also forms the 'roof' of the kitchen as well as the dining area. In addition, it lowers the height, creating a much cozier atmosphere. Taking advantage of the existing high ceiling of 4.20m, the loft was conceived as an open integrated space between two levels, where the natural light interconnects the multiple spaces.

The loft, as an architectural piece of furniture, has been envisioned as the key feature of the design, and it incorporates multiple services, including the kitchen, the dining area, the relaxing area, and the storage. In memory of its first use, the new space consists of red coloured steel structures and stainless steel custom-made furniture. Tinos green marble, thick textiles, bold coloured tiles, and raw birch plywood were chosen to reinforce the contemporary character of the apartment.