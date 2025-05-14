Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Horsö House / BROSS + NICK FLYGT

Horsö House / BROSS + NICK FLYGT

Horsö House / BROSS + NICK FLYGT - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Kalmar, Sweden
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Sofia Bross, Nick Flygt, Marcelo Rovira Torres
  • City: Kalmar
  • Country: Sweden
Horsö House / BROSS + NICK FLYGT - Exterior Photography
© Erik Lefvander

Text description provided by the architects. Horsö is a summer house designed for a family with children. The building is situated adjacent to a nature reserve with the ocean of Kalmarsund nearby. The summer house features a subtle and integrated design that complements the surrounding nature. The choice of materials is drawn from the local environment: wood, stone, and untreated timber, which will age gracefully and last over time.

Horsö House / BROSS + NICK FLYGT - Image 6 of 16
© Erik Lefvander
Horsö House / BROSS + NICK FLYGT - Image 3 of 16
© Erik Lefvander

The structure of the building is characterized by its low-key presence, avoiding any protruding roofs or architectural elements. Purposefully, the design features low flat roofs and a horizontal orientation that correlates with the surrounding landscape. A lot of attention has been paid to detailing, with consistent features found between the roof, columns, walls, and base. This same level of care, typology of detailing, and measurements extends to the built-in interior elements.

Horsö House / BROSS + NICK FLYGT - Interior Photography, Wood
© Erik Lefvander

The building consists of a lightweight wooden framework resting atop a robust concrete foundation. Floor levels are adjusted to handle potential future water levels on the site. Efforts were made to have as small an impact as possible to the natural terrain, with the concrete plinths supporting the structure helping to preserve the character of the surrounding nature.

Horsö House / BROSS + NICK FLYGT - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Erik Lefvander

To break down the scale and visual volume, the main building is divided into two distinct volumes – one private and one social. Large glass sections are set back into the façade and adjoin a sheltered outdoor area. This design choice not only facilitates a gentle connection with the surrounding area but also ensures minimal encroachment on the natural plot.

Horsö House / BROSS + NICK FLYGT - Image 5 of 16
© Erik Lefvander

BROSS
NICK FLYGT
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sweden

Cite: "Horsö House / BROSS + NICK FLYGT" 14 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029938/horso-bross-and-nick-flygt> ISSN 0719-8884

