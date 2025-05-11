Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
MXTR Park / Within-Beyond Studio

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Commercial Architecture
Shenzhen, China
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio

Text description provided by the architects. As the central node of vitality in Water Plaza, MXTR PARK embraces the concept of "Mixture Park" as its core design philosophy. Through bold geometric forms and three-dimensional open spaces, the project becomes a landmark blending commercial value with public character. It seeks to integrate retail activity with urban life, transforming the building into a connector between economic energy and civic engagement.

MXTR Park / Within-Beyond Studio - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio
MXTR Park / Within-Beyond Studio - Image 3 of 42
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio

Current Conditions and Challenges 
The site faces two primary challenges. First, while the inner alley and high street meet at Water Plaza, the weak commercial atmosphere at this junction prevents a continuous retail loop. Second, located at the terminal end of the high street, the site lacks visual identity and fails to establish a strong focal point, diminishing its spatial and commercial impact.

MXTR Park / Within-Beyond Studio - Exterior Photography
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio
MXTR Park / Within-Beyond Studio - Image 42 of 42
MXTR Park / Within-Beyond Studio - Exterior Photography
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio

Planning Strategy 
Following extensive form exploration, the design team selected a cylindrical structure for three reasons: the circle symbolizes rationality and humility; the cylindrical mass balances visually with the nearby "hugging elephant" sculpture; and the clean form respects the surrounding large-scale buildings. The planning strategy—"one arch, two terraces, three stages"—was developed around this concept. The building's mass is carved open along circulation routes using Boolean operations, creating a welcoming façade. On the plaza side, a stepped platform activates three levels: a flexible market at ground level, ceremonial seating on the second floor, and a rooftop "sky garden" as an elevated event space.

MXTR Park / Within-Beyond Studio - Image 19 of 42
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio
MXTR Park / Within-Beyond Studio - Interior Photography, Cityscape
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio

Design Strategy 
A minimalist steel arch structure, spanning 18 meters, anchors the architectural composition. The fully open south façade maximizes visibility and commercial appeal. A large stair canopy, shaped from the arch itself, connects to the second level, seamlessly integrating function and form. Materials emphasize contrast: a silver aluminum roof echoes nearby architecture, enhancing sculptural impact, while wood and wood-toned aluminum panels at pedestrian level provide warmth and approachability. The landscape design uses "blurred boundaries" to let commercial activity flow naturally into public zones, ensuring a fluid transition between leisure, retail, and gathering spaces.

MXTR Park / Within-Beyond Studio - Exterior Photography
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio
MXTR Park / Within-Beyond Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio

Operational Strategy 
A triadic operational model ensures long-term vibrancy. High-quality public areas invite prolonged stays, organically converting foot traffic into commercial value. "See and be seen" spatial scenarios encourage interaction between people and architecture, integrating them into the urban spectacle. Ground-floor areas are subdivided into smaller community-oriented zones, offering flexible formats for retail and events. This strategy supports sustained activation and economic resilience.

MXTR Park / Within-Beyond Studio - Exterior Photography
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio

Conclusion 
MXTR PARK applies the spatial logic of "one arch, two terraces, three stages" to create architecture that serves both commercial and public purposes. As a dynamic venue for urban life, it sets a new standard for compact architectural interventions within dense city contexts—blending design, utility, and civic value into a singular, forward-thinking model.

MXTR Park / Within-Beyond Studio - Interior Photography
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio
MXTR Park / Within-Beyond Studio - Exterior Photography
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio

Project location

Shenzhen, China

Within-Beyond Studio
