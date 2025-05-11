MXTR Park / Within-Beyond Studio

+ 37

Category: Commercial Architecture

Design Team: Xiaoyu WANG, Haiying ZHANG, Fan ZHUANG, Summer LV

Green Plant Consultant: Huadao Landscape Greening company

Lighting Design: Fan ZHANG

Landscape Designer: Na ZHAO

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. As the central node of vitality in Water Plaza, MXTR PARK embraces the concept of "Mixture Park" as its core design philosophy. Through bold geometric forms and three-dimensional open spaces, the project becomes a landmark blending commercial value with public character. It seeks to integrate retail activity with urban life, transforming the building into a connector between economic energy and civic engagement.

Current Conditions and Challenges

The site faces two primary challenges. First, while the inner alley and high street meet at Water Plaza, the weak commercial atmosphere at this junction prevents a continuous retail loop. Second, located at the terminal end of the high street, the site lacks visual identity and fails to establish a strong focal point, diminishing its spatial and commercial impact.

Planning Strategy

Following extensive form exploration, the design team selected a cylindrical structure for three reasons: the circle symbolizes rationality and humility; the cylindrical mass balances visually with the nearby "hugging elephant" sculpture; and the clean form respects the surrounding large-scale buildings. The planning strategy—"one arch, two terraces, three stages"—was developed around this concept. The building's mass is carved open along circulation routes using Boolean operations, creating a welcoming façade. On the plaza side, a stepped platform activates three levels: a flexible market at ground level, ceremonial seating on the second floor, and a rooftop "sky garden" as an elevated event space.

Design Strategy

A minimalist steel arch structure, spanning 18 meters, anchors the architectural composition. The fully open south façade maximizes visibility and commercial appeal. A large stair canopy, shaped from the arch itself, connects to the second level, seamlessly integrating function and form. Materials emphasize contrast: a silver aluminum roof echoes nearby architecture, enhancing sculptural impact, while wood and wood-toned aluminum panels at pedestrian level provide warmth and approachability. The landscape design uses "blurred boundaries" to let commercial activity flow naturally into public zones, ensuring a fluid transition between leisure, retail, and gathering spaces.

Operational Strategy

A triadic operational model ensures long-term vibrancy. High-quality public areas invite prolonged stays, organically converting foot traffic into commercial value. "See and be seen" spatial scenarios encourage interaction between people and architecture, integrating them into the urban spectacle. Ground-floor areas are subdivided into smaller community-oriented zones, offering flexible formats for retail and events. This strategy supports sustained activation and economic resilience.

Conclusion

MXTR PARK applies the spatial logic of "one arch, two terraces, three stages" to create architecture that serves both commercial and public purposes. As a dynamic venue for urban life, it sets a new standard for compact architectural interventions within dense city contexts—blending design, utility, and civic value into a singular, forward-thinking model.