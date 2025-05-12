Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Czechia
  5. Křižík Pavilions Reconstruction / Výstaviště Praha

Křižík Pavilions Reconstruction / Výstaviště Praha

Save

Křižík Pavilions Reconstruction / Výstaviště Praha - Image 2 of 32Křižík Pavilions Reconstruction / Výstaviště Praha - Image 3 of 32Křižík Pavilions Reconstruction / Výstaviště Praha - Interior PhotographyKřižík Pavilions Reconstruction / Výstaviště Praha - Image 5 of 32Křižík Pavilions Reconstruction / Výstaviště Praha - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Public Space, Pavilion, Refurbishment
Praha 7, Czechia
  • Author: Ondřej Píhrt, Štefan Šulek, Ondřej Laciga, Kateřina Luftová, Štěpán Tomš, Matěj Střecha, Vendulka Vaněčková, Pavel Dostal Original building architect: Michal Brix
  • Client: Prague City Hall
  • Fire Safety: A1 systém
  • Smoke Control: Colt International
  • Pavilions Architect: Konsit
  • City: Praha 7
  • Country: Czechia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Křižík Pavilions Reconstruction / Výstaviště Praha - Image 2 of 32
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Text description provided by the architects. The Křižík Pavilions, built in 1991 according to a design by architect Michal Brix, were built on the occasion of the centenary of the Provincial Jubilee Exhibition (1891). Together with the Křižík Fountain, they form an important part of the northern foreground of the industrial palace and highlight the compositional axis of the entire complex. The pavilions take advantage of the sloping terrain and place the Industrial Palace as a strong background motif. Originally intended as temporary structures for the 1991 General Czechoslovak Exhibition, they have been used to the present day.

Save this picture!
Křižík Pavilions Reconstruction / Výstaviště Praha - Image 24 of 32
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
Křižík Pavilions Reconstruction / Výstaviště Praha - Image 30 of 32
Plan
Save this picture!
Křižík Pavilions Reconstruction / Výstaviště Praha - Exterior Photography
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
Křižík Pavilions Reconstruction / Výstaviště Praha - Interior Photography
© Alex Shoots Buildings

After more than thirty years of intensive use, the pavilions no longer meet the current requirements for exhibition space. The aim of the revitalization was therefore not only to modernize the buildings technically, but also to give them a new functionality that would cover a wide range of uses. From exhibitions and fairs to concerts and television filming.

Save this picture!
Křižík Pavilions Reconstruction / Výstaviště Praha - Image 3 of 32
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The interior of the pavilions has undergone a significant transformation. The interior of the exhibition pavilions has been given a black matt paint finish, allowing the exhibits to stand out. The technical and sanitary facilities are designed in light tones for better orientation. The concrete structures in the interior are left in their raw form and, together with stainless steel elements such as railings, handrails and furnishings, reinforce the industrial character of the space and the building's design principles.

Save this picture!
Křižík Pavilions Reconstruction / Výstaviště Praha - Image 17 of 32
© Alex Shoots Buildings

One of the key elements of the revitalization is the roof, which has been given a completely new character. Originally unused and neglected fully concrete areas have been transformed into active green roofs accessible to the public. This green roof concept responds to the current need for sustainable urban interventions that reduce the heat island effect and improve the runoff balance of rainwater. At the same time, we are creating a space with a diverse function, allowing for year-round use. In addition to rest and relaxation in the green space, we want to enable simple dining as well as sports and social activities. The roof now houses a cafeteria, a running track and play elements that turn the space into a multifunctional place.

Save this picture!
Křižík Pavilions Reconstruction / Výstaviště Praha - Image 14 of 32
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
Křižík Pavilions Reconstruction / Výstaviště Praha - Image 11 of 32
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Originally, the entire roof surface was made up of dark concrete paving, which absorbed a huge amount of heat during the day, creating a "heat island" effect, raising the temperature of the surrounding area by 1–3°C (in the evening it can be up to 10°C). The total concrete area was reduced by about 5000 m2. The intensive vegetation planted on the roof slows down the movement of air and dust, resulting in a significantly more pleasant local climate. In addition to oxygenating the air, the greenery also increases the humidity of the air, thus positively influencing its quality. The new layering of the service roof (combination of green intensive roof with accumulation layer and walking surfaces) reduces the amount of storm water discharged to the site sewer by about 1000 m³/year. This amount remains accumulated in the green roof layer during rainfall and is subsequently used for green growth and evaporation from vegetated areas.

Save this picture!
Křižík Pavilions Reconstruction / Výstaviště Praha - Image 22 of 32
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
Křižík Pavilions Reconstruction / Výstaviště Praha - Image 31 of 32
Section

The revitalization of the Křižík Pavilions thus represents a combination of history and modern architecture that responds to the current needs of urban space and offers a high-quality multifunctional use in the heart of Prague. 

Save this picture!
Křižík Pavilions Reconstruction / Výstaviště Praha - Exterior Photography
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Výstaviště 170 00, 170 00 Prague, Czechia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Výstaviště Praha
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionRefurbishmentCzechia

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionRefurbishmentCzechia
Cite: "Křižík Pavilions Reconstruction / Výstaviště Praha" 12 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029908/krizik-pavilions-reconstruction-vystaviste-praha> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Waterspout FountainsCheck the latest Waterspout FountainsCheck the latest Waterspout Fountains

Check the latest Waterspout Fountains

Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Top #Tags