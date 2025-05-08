Casa Azzurra / Studio AdM

+ 31

Category: Houses

Solar Off Grid Design: Catherine Kelso

Country: United States

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Azzurra is more than a retreat in Joshua Tree, it's a place designed for connection, inspired by the effortless hospitality of an Italian summer and the vast tranquility of the desert. Created by architect Mirtilla Alliata di Montereale, an Italian designer raised in Hawaii, the home is a personal project that will serve as the foundation of her hospitality brand launching in 2026. Mirtilla, who holds a Master's in Architecture from the Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc), has a professional background that includes working with Frank Gehry and Kulapat Yantrasast. Inspiration for the home encapsulates her family summers in the Aeolian Islands, the innovative vision of Frank Lloyd Wright, and the natural beauty of Joshua Tree. She envisioned not just a house, but a world of its own—one designed for gathering, exploration, and escape.

Spanning 10 acres, Casa Azzurra is an architectural experience that expands beyond its walls, framing the surrounding landscape while embracing bold color in a sea of desert neutrals. Every detail has been intentionally designed to offer both moments of togetherness and quiet retreat, making it an ideal space for multi-generational families, close-knit groups of friends, and creatives seeking inspiration. The home balances refinement with warmth, encouraging slow mornings over espresso, long dinners under the stars, and the ease that comes when a place is designed to be lived in. It reflects Mirtilla's belief that architecture should unfold like a story, one that surprises, engages, and transports.

The design of Casa Azzurra is as immersive as the desert that surrounds it. A rarity in the area, the home is perched on a slope, offering sweeping views of the Joshua Tree National Park mountain range. Its exterior, featuring a distinctive cat-face stucco texture, is washed in five shades of blue that intentionally mirror the shifting hues of the sky. At the heart of the home, the courtyard is saturated in the brightest blue, setting the tone for a design journey that will continue to surprise and delight the eye.

Natural light pours through expansive sliding glass doors, illuminating the interior space that incorporates rich textures and bold colors. The chef's kitchen, fully equipped for leisurely meals, flows into an open living area designed for conversation and connection. Four jewel-toned bedrooms, each with a distinct palette, reflect Mirtilla's memories of visiting family in Italy. From deep greens to rich ochres, each room is a world of its own, a surprise waiting to be discovered. Murano glass fixtures, Salvador Dalí prints, and tactile layers of linen, wood, and stone create an atmosphere that is elevated and inviting. Skylit rain showers foster a deeper connection with the outdoors and offer moments of quiet immersion in nature.

Beyond the main house, a minimalist guest retreat with wood-paneled walls and a custom-built platform bed is positioned for uninterrupted stargazing. The outdoor spaces unfold like an extension of the home itself—an enclosed desert garden by Geoponika, a 30-foot pool, bocce and pickleball courts, and a custom-built dining area invite guests to move between relaxation and play.