  Dragonfly Retreat & Cafe / Country House. Architecture

Dragonfly Retreat & Cafe / Country House. Architecture

Dragonfly Retreat & Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Beam
Dragonfly Retreat & Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood
Dragonfly Retreat & Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Courtyard

Hospitality Architecture, Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture
Vietnam
Save this picture!
Dragonfly Retreat & Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. Dragonfly Retreat & Cafe was transformed from an abandoned mushroom-growing warehouse—everything was old, worn, and forgotten by time. Yet, that very sense of desolation was what intrigued me. The entire southern face of the building opens toward a pristine hill, and just beyond it, the sea stretches wide and free. It felt like the perfect setting to create a peaceful place of retreat—where one could simply sit still and breathe deeply.

Save this picture!
Dragonfly Retreat & Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Image 12 of 47
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Dragonfly Retreat & Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Image 14 of 47
© Quang Dam

We stayed true to using recycled materials—rusty steel, the old corrugated iron roof from the warehouse, reclaimed wood, and used pallets. We stacked unfired bricks to create a rhythm that felt both simple and striking. Alongside reused steel and old fibro panels, they formed the facade's visual identity. We also bought back old silkworm cocoons from local farmers to create sunshades over the porch. Each item, worn and humble, carried a story. We spent a great deal of time listening, touching, and giving them new life.

Save this picture!
Dragonfly Retreat & Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Dragonfly Retreat & Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Dragonfly Retreat & Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Image 45 of 47
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Dragonfly Retreat & Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Quang Dam

As I began designing this project, memories of my childhood kept returning. Like many children raised in rural Vietnam, I have vivid memories of summer afternoons spent chasing dragonflies in the fields. So many kinds, so many colors—glistening under the sun. We laughed, we ran, we played—it was a time of pure joy. The image of the dragonfly has since lingered in my mind—delicate, free, and full of life.

Save this picture!
Dragonfly Retreat & Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Dragonfly Retreat & Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Bed, Chair
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Dragonfly Retreat & Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Chair
© Quang Dam

This land has a climate much like a "semi-desert": harsh sunlight, little rain. Once, the Champa kingdom flourished here, leaving behind ancient towers built from baked earth bricks. Their deep terracotta tones blend with the red sand of the region, creating a hauntingly beautiful landscape.

Save this picture!
Dragonfly Retreat & Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Image 26 of 47
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Dragonfly Retreat & Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Balcony
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Dragonfly Retreat & Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Quang Dam

With limited knowledge but sincere intention, we tried to interweave pieces of our childhood memories with once-glorious cultural symbols and the wild beauty of this semi-desert land. All of it came together to form a vibrant place of retreat, where every morning begins with a view toward a quiet fishing village and a pristine blue sea tucked beside an untouched hillside. In this place, we found our childhood again—peaceful, innocent, and whole.

Save this picture!
Dragonfly Retreat & Cafe / Country House. Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Quang Dam

About this office
Country House. Architecture
