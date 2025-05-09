Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. France
  5. Studio Sirach / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design

Studio Sirach / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design

Save

Studio Sirach / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, WoodStudio Sirach / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, WoodStudio Sirach / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Interior PhotographyStudio Sirach / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, WoodStudio Sirach / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Renovation, Interior Design
Ria-Sirach, France
  • Architects: Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lucille Descazaux
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cerámicas Ferrés, Plato
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Studio Sirach / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Wood
© Lucille Descazaux

Text description provided by the architects. This basement renovation responds to the evolving lifestyle of a young couple and their children, who recently made their former vacation house their permanent home. With the upper floor no longer meeting their spatial needs, the lower level was transformed into a fully integrated living area, including a bedroom, bathroom, and generous storage solutions.

Save this picture!
Studio Sirach / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Wood
© Lucille Descazaux
Save this picture!
Studio Sirach / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Image 30 of 30
Plan
Save this picture!
Studio Sirach / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Wood
© Lucille Descazaux

The intervention is anchored by a key architectural gesture: a new staircase that reconnects the previously disconnected basement to the main floor. Due to structural constraints, no alterations to the existing floor slab were possible. The design solution embraces this limitation with ingenuity, inserting a compact, playful stair that fits within the narrow footprint of the original opening. A series of wooden 'stepping stones' initiates the descent, leading into a white powder-coated metal staircase that balances solidity and visual lightness.

Save this picture!
Studio Sirach / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Interior Photography
© Lucille Descazaux
Save this picture!
Studio Sirach / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Image 29 of 30
Axonometry
Save this picture!
Studio Sirach / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Stairs
© Lucille Descazaux

Throughout the space, new built-in furniture is carefully integrated within the raw architectural context. The existing brick ceilings have been preserved and left exposed, celebrating the building's original materiality while embracing the building's original character.

Save this picture!
Studio Sirach / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Wood
© Lucille Descazaux

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ria-Sirach, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignFrance

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignFrance
Cite: "Studio Sirach / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design" 09 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029883/studio-sirach-symbiose-interior-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags